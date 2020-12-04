CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. plans for more restrictions, Md. leaders urge vigilance | Latest test results
Maryland certifies election results showing Biden win

The Associated Press

December 4, 2020, 1:13 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland officials have certified election results showing Democrat Joe Biden won the state’s 10 electoral votes.

Maryland’s Board of State Canvassers on Friday approved a declaration of results during a meeting held remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Results show 65.4% of votes, or close to 2 million, were cast for Biden in the heavily Democratic state. President Donald Trump received 32.2% of votes.

Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-to-1 in Maryland. In 2016, Trump received 34% of the votes in the state.

A Republican presidential candidate hasn’t won Maryland in 32 years. George H.W. Bush was the last to do so in 1988.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

