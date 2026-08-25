With school back in session in Prince George’s County, the focus is on academics amid budget cuts

Prince George’s Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Shawn Joseph spoke to WTOP on the challenges facing the Maryland school district as the academic year begins.

This story is part of WTOP’s 2026 Back to School coverage.

Heading into the new school year, WTOP sent questionnaires and requested interviews with school leaders across the D.C. region.

Here’s Prince George’s Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Shawn Joseph on the challenges facing his school district as the academic year begins.

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Prince George's County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Shawn Joseph spoke to WTOP's Scott Gelman about the challenges facing his school district.

What are you most looking forward to during the upcoming 2026-27 academic year?

Joseph: We are looking forward to welcoming back our families, students and staff. [The school district hosted a back-to-school fair, offering backpacks, school supplies, resources and information at the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex on Aug. 8.]

We are also excited to implement our strategic plan, Forward By Design. We carefully developed this plan, which isn’t meant to sit on a shelf. It has been designed to live in every classroom, every school, and every decision we make. It has been designed to become the disciplined work of thousands of educators united around one purpose: ensuring every child succeeds.

Throughout the past year, we have laid the foundation through our Forward by Design strategic plan. We have committed ourselves to strengthening reading and mathematics instruction, improving outcomes for students with disabilities and multilingual learners, building stronger school cultures, increasing college and career readiness, and improving attendance.

Those priorities were not selected by chance. The data and input we have gathered affirm that they are exactly where our focus belongs.

What is the biggest challenge your school district is facing during the upcoming 2026-27 academic year?

Joseph: Navigating severe financial constraints is our primary challenge. For FY27, PGCPS has established a balanced operating budget of approximately $3 billion. Achieving this required $150 million in reductions — the largest single-year budget adjustment in the school system’s history.

The budget prioritizes classroom instruction, employee compensation, special education, academic acceleration, and the essential services required to operate schools safely and effectively.

What impact, if any, do you expect federal funding cuts to have on your school system for the upcoming 2026-27 school year?

Impact on students and classrooms first

Joseph: Any delay or freeze in federal funding directly threatens key services for our highest-need students — including Title I support, tutoring, special education, English-language instruction, mental health services, and after-school programs.

Monitoring and current status

Joseph: We are closely monitoring federal actions. At this time, there is no confirmed blanket freeze on federal education funding. While the U.S. Department of Education states that authorized grants remain available, funding disruptions and administrative delays remain a significant risk for districts nationwide.

Fiscal impact

Because federal funds are strictly tied to specific student populations and required services, PGCPS cannot simply absorb a major loss. Reductions could lead to delayed hiring, program cuts, or the need to divert local operating funds away from other priorities.

Proactive response

Joseph: We are collaborating with MSDE, elected officials and our federal delegation to safeguard authorized funding and build contingency plans should grant reimbursements be delayed.

County supplemental funding

Joseph: We appreciate the county’s approval of an additional $20 million in its nondepartmental budget to pay a portion of the school system’s teacher-retirement obligation directly to the state.

This action provides meaningful FY27 budget relief and allows PGCPS to redirect resources previously budgeted for retirement costs toward student and operational priorities; however, it does not represent a direct or recurring increase to the PGCPS appropriation.

What role will technology, including AI, play in learning for your teachers and students during the 2026-27 school year?

Joseph: Our primary focus will be scaling AI literacy for staff and high school students. Building on two years of AI pilot programs, we are equipping educators with professional development to leverage AI tools safely and productively.

We are currently finalizing the specific AI tools and curriculum programs that high school students will utilize this year, with full rollout details to be announced when teachers return in August.

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