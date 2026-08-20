Pulitzers and American Library Association launch ‘Pulitzer on the Road’ touring exhibit

NEW YORK (AP) — Barbara Kingsolver, Percival Everett and Daniel Kraus will be among the authors and other Pulitzer Prize-winning…

NEW YORK (AP) — Barbara Kingsolver, Percival Everett and Daniel Kraus will be among the authors and other Pulitzer Prize-winning artists and journalists participating in a 20-city touring exhibition jointly organized by the Pulitzers and the American Library Association.

“Pulitzer on the Road: Prize — Winning Works That Inform, Empower & Inspire” will launch in October at the Chicago Public Library and the Dallas Public Library and continue through May 2028, with stops at public libraries everywhere from Reading, Pennsylvania, to San Jose, California.

The exhibit will highlight more than a century of Pulitzer winners, whether such groundbreaking news reporting as the Pentagon Papers and the Watergate scandal, iconic photographs such as the AP’s “Raising the Flag on Iwo Jima,” poems by Sylvia Plath and Robert Frost, plays by Arthur Miller and Lin-Manuel Miranda or fiction by Toni Morrison and John Steinbeck.

Kingsolver, Everett and Kraus, all Pulitzer-winning novelists, will be making appearances, along with composer Gabriela Frank and photojournalist Jon Cherry among others.

“Pulitzer on the Road was created to bring Pulitzer Prize-winning journalism and storytelling to communities across the country, showcasing the exceptional work that has been honored since the prizes were first awarded in 1917,” Marjorie Miller, administrator of the Pulitzers, said in a statement Thursday.

Maria McCauley, president of the American Library Association, said in a statement that the exhibit would create “opportunities for visitors to connect with the excellent prize-winning works that drive curiosity, conversation and civic engagement.”

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