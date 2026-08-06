A Tibetan studies conference is canceled in Nepal at the request of officials

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A conference on Tibetan studies scheduled to be held this month in Nepal was called off…

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A conference on Tibetan studies scheduled to be held this month in Nepal was called off at the request of government officials who gave no reason for the decision, organizers said Thursday.

The International Association for Tibetan Studies seminar was scheduled to be held in Nepal Aug. 23-26, to be attended by delegates from many countries and hosted by the Himalaya Centre for Asian Studies at Kathmandu University.

Prof. Sagar Raj Sharma of the Center confirmed they made the decision to cancel after top government officials asked them not to hold the conference. No specific reasons were given.

There was no immediate comment from the government, but Nepal has long maintained good relations with China and has disallowed any pro-Tibetan activities.

China has ruled Tibet since 1951, when Communist forces occupied the Himalayan territory. Decades of political repression followed, including the demolition of some Buddhist monasteries and the suppression of all forms of political or cultural expression outside Communist Party control.

Thousands of Tibetan refugees live in Nepal and pass through the territory to reach their spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, who lives in exile in India. However, Nepal has maintained it will not allow any protests, rallies or activities against any friendly countries.

There have been several protests by refugees living in Nepal where police have been used to quell them.

The birthday celebration of Dalai Lama is held every year in Nepal, but within the boundaries of monasteries or schools and police keep a close watch.

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