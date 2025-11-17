Tribal colleges face uncertainty after federal cuts and historic shutdown, in photos

Tribal citizens are among communities navigating the impacts of massive cuts in federal spending and the effects of the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. Although a pre-shutdown funding increase for tribal colleges and universities was welcome news, college leaders are uneasy about the country’s financial commitments.
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.