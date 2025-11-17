Live Radio
Home » Education News » Tribal colleges face uncertainty…

Tribal colleges face uncertainty after federal cuts and historic shutdown, in photos

The Associated Press

November 17, 2025, 9:17 AM

Tribal citizens are among communities navigating the impacts of massive cuts in federal spending and the effects of the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. Although a pre-shutdown funding increase for tribal colleges and universities was welcome news, college leaders are uneasy about the country’s financial commitments.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News | National News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up