Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press

November 22, 2025, 6:02 PM

PREP FOOTBALL=

VHSL Playoffs=

Class 4=

Region Semifinal=

Huguenot 34, Louisa 11

Jefferson Forest 14, John Handley 10

Phoebus 47, Hampton 35

Class 2=

Region Semifinal=

Ridgeview 35, Lebanon 16

Union 12, Graham 0

Class 1=

Region Semifinal=

Rye Cove 21, Chilhowie 13

WCAC Playoffs=

Metro=

Final=

St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 43, Paul VI 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

