Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
VHSL Playoffs=
Class 4=
Region Semifinal=
Huguenot 34, Louisa 11
Jefferson Forest 14, John Handley 10
Phoebus 47, Hampton 35
Class 2=
Region Semifinal=
Ridgeview 35, Lebanon 16
Union 12, Graham 0
Class 1=
Region Semifinal=
Rye Cove 21, Chilhowie 13
WCAC Playoffs=
Metro=
Final=
St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 43, Paul VI 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
