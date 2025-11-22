Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= VHSL Playoffs= Class 4= Region Semifinal= Huguenot 34, Louisa 11 Jefferson Forest 14, John Handley 10 Phoebus 47,…

PREP FOOTBALL=

VHSL Playoffs=

Class 4=

Region Semifinal=

Huguenot 34, Louisa 11

Jefferson Forest 14, John Handley 10

Phoebus 47, Hampton 35

Class 2=

Region Semifinal=

Ridgeview 35, Lebanon 16

Union 12, Graham 0

Class 1=

Region Semifinal=

Rye Cove 21, Chilhowie 13

WCAC Playoffs=

Metro=

Final=

St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 43, Paul VI 6

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

