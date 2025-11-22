BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amelia Academy 38, Millwood School 34
Blue Ridge School 62, Greenfield School, N.C. 61
Catholic 76, Roanoke Catholic 58
Evergreen 73, St. Annes-Belfield 60
Lancaster 58, Gloucester 51
Peninsula Catholic 65, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 32
Portsmouth Christian 73, Hampton Roads 51
Pungo Christian, N.C. 50, Tidewater Academy 17
Regents 56, Redeemer Classical Christian School, Md. 36
Saint James, Md. 102, Veritas Collegiate Academy 54
Stuart Hall 68, Shining Stars Sports 59
TEACH Homeschool 93, Sweethaven Christian Academy 22
Temple Christian 46, Faith Christian-Roanoke 39
Veritas, Ore. 62, Isle of Wight Academy 26
