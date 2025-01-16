Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Appomattox 46, Buckingham County 39
Bassett 41, Martinsville 34
Broad Run 57, Loudoun Valley 40
Brooke Point 48, Mountain View 39
Carmel 49, St. Michael 16
Chilhowie 68, Richlands 34
Colonial Forge 62, Forest Park 26
Deep Run 77, Patrick Henry 18
East Rockingham 63, Madison County 26
Eastern View 40, Spotsylvania 27
Falls Church 49, John R. Lewis 34
Franklin 23, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 12
Freedom – South Riding 41, Independence 33
Graham 56, Marion 37
Hanover 62, Mechanicsville High School 25
Highland-Warrenton 50, Fredericksburg Christian 48
Honaker 47, Union 40
I. C. Norcom High School 51, Granby 41
John Battle 65, Virginia 40
John Handley 53, Kettle Run 20
Lake Taylor 62, Churchland 12
Langley 53, Washington-Liberty 38
Liberty-Bedford 62, Liberty Christian 42
Manor High School 30, Maury 28
Millbrook 51, James Wood 44
Osbourn Park 66, Gainesville 19
Patrick Henry 57, Pulaski County 41
Prince Edward County 70, Altavista 20
Salem 73, Northside 24
South County 62, Fairfax 26
Southampton 35, Sussex Central 25
St. Annes-Belfield 72, St. Gertrude 46
St. Margaret’s 56, St. Catherine’s 29
Windsor 45, Surry County 18
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Fuqua School vs. Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot, ppd. to Jan 15th.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.