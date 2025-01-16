Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Appomattox 46, Buckingham County 39 Bassett 41, Martinsville 34 Broad Run 57, Loudoun Valley 40 Brooke Point…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Appomattox 46, Buckingham County 39

Bassett 41, Martinsville 34

Broad Run 57, Loudoun Valley 40

Brooke Point 48, Mountain View 39

Carmel 49, St. Michael 16

Chilhowie 68, Richlands 34

Colonial Forge 62, Forest Park 26

Deep Run 77, Patrick Henry 18

East Rockingham 63, Madison County 26

Eastern View 40, Spotsylvania 27

Falls Church 49, John R. Lewis 34

Franklin 23, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 12

Freedom – South Riding 41, Independence 33

Graham 56, Marion 37

Hanover 62, Mechanicsville High School 25

Highland-Warrenton 50, Fredericksburg Christian 48

Honaker 47, Union 40

I. C. Norcom High School 51, Granby 41

John Battle 65, Virginia 40

John Handley 53, Kettle Run 20

Lake Taylor 62, Churchland 12

Langley 53, Washington-Liberty 38

Liberty-Bedford 62, Liberty Christian 42

Manor High School 30, Maury 28

Millbrook 51, James Wood 44

Osbourn Park 66, Gainesville 19

Patrick Henry 57, Pulaski County 41

Prince Edward County 70, Altavista 20

Salem 73, Northside 24

South County 62, Fairfax 26

Southampton 35, Sussex Central 25

St. Annes-Belfield 72, St. Gertrude 46

St. Margaret’s 56, St. Catherine’s 29

Windsor 45, Surry County 18

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Fuqua School vs. Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot, ppd. to Jan 15th.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.