Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlee 65, King George 34
Auburn 80, Giles 43
Bethel 50, Phoebus 49
Briar Woods 68, Loudoun County 42
Centreville 67, Potomac 64
Chancellor 84, Louisa 63
Denbigh Baptist 71, Greenbrier Christian 50
Dominion 60, Independence 55
Hampton 35, Denbigh 34
Henrico 73, Spotsylvania 33
Hermitage 65, Hanover 54
Highland-Warrenton 72, Springdale Prep, Md. 59
Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government 57, Amelia County 46
Massaponax 71, Mountain View 48
Middlesex 51, King William 42
Miller School 87, Eastern Mennonite 34
Patrick Henry 81, Abingdon 55
Randolph-Macon Academy 76, Fredericksburg Academy 50
Salem 62, Lord Botetourt 55
Seton School 78, Immanuel Christian 27
Steward School 56, St. John Paul the Great 41
StoneBridge School 77, TEACH Homeschool 42
Varina 79, Patriot 49
Wakefield School 68, Trinity at Meadowview 38
Washburn, Tenn. 53, Thomas Walker 37
William Monroe 58, Madison County 40
Woodside 97, Heritage 54
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.