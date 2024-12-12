Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Atlee 65, King George 34 Auburn 80, Giles 43 Bethel 50, Phoebus 49 Briar Woods 68, Loudoun…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlee 65, King George 34

Auburn 80, Giles 43

Bethel 50, Phoebus 49

Briar Woods 68, Loudoun County 42

Centreville 67, Potomac 64

Chancellor 84, Louisa 63

Denbigh Baptist 71, Greenbrier Christian 50

Dominion 60, Independence 55

Hampton 35, Denbigh 34

Henrico 73, Spotsylvania 33

Hermitage 65, Hanover 54

Highland-Warrenton 72, Springdale Prep, Md. 59

Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government 57, Amelia County 46

Massaponax 71, Mountain View 48

Middlesex 51, King William 42

Miller School 87, Eastern Mennonite 34

Patrick Henry 81, Abingdon 55

Randolph-Macon Academy 76, Fredericksburg Academy 50

Salem 62, Lord Botetourt 55

Seton School 78, Immanuel Christian 27

Steward School 56, St. John Paul the Great 41

StoneBridge School 77, TEACH Homeschool 42

Varina 79, Patriot 49

Wakefield School 68, Trinity at Meadowview 38

Washburn, Tenn. 53, Thomas Walker 37

William Monroe 58, Madison County 40

Woodside 97, Heritage 54

___

