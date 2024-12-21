GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Abington 70, Wissahickon 22 Archbishop Wood Catholic High School 72, Archbishop Ryan 42 Bald Eagle 31, Philipsburg-Osceola…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington 70, Wissahickon 22

Archbishop Wood Catholic High School 72, Archbishop Ryan 42

Bald Eagle 31, Philipsburg-Osceola 22

Bensalem 54, Truman 26

Bentworth 36, Mapletown 23

Blacklick Valley 63, West Branch 13

Blair County Christian School 39, Centre County Christian Academy 18

Bradford 44, Kane Area 34

Brookville 33, DuBois 30

Calvary Christian Academy 30, Clearfield Alliance Christian 13

Calvary Christian Academy 59, Calvary Academy, N.J. 18

Cambria Heights 68, Conemaugh Valley 35

Cathedral Preparatory School 56, Thrall, Texas 21

Central Bucks East 54, Souderton 26

Central Bucks South 45, Central Bucks West 29

Central Cambria 41, Penn Cambria 34

Central Dauphin 52, Cumberland Valley 27

Chartiers Valley 35, Moon 33

Clymer Central, N.Y. 32, Titusville 19

Corry 50, Jamestown 32

Corry 50, Jamestown High School, N.Y. 32

Council Rock South 37, Council Rock North 24

Dallastown 41, Central York 37

Dayspring Christian Academy 43, Covenant Christian Academy 39

Delone Catholic High School 73, Littlestown 25

Dubois Central Catholic 61, Brockway 29

Dunmore 69, Lakeland (PA) 27

Eisenhower 62, Mercyhurst 59, 2OT

Elk Lake 74, Forest City 26

Erie McDowell 40, St Augustine, Texas 16

Germantown Academy 62, Atlantic City, N.J. 39

Greater Johnstown High School 73, Chestnut Ridge 21

Greater Latrobe High School 71, McKeesport 13

Greater Nanticoke Area High School 51, Wyoming Seminary 48

Hollidaysburg 88, Clearfield 50

Huntingdon 63, Bellefonte 22

Kensington 54, Sankofa 21

Kiski 38, Greensburg Salem 25

Lancaster Catholic 40, Northern Lebanon 38

Lancaster Country Day 47, High Point 36

Lincoln Leadership Academy Charter School 58, Pottsville Nativity 0

Manheim Central 48, Eastern Lebanon County High School 43

Maplewood 55, Commodore Perry 24

Meadowbrook Christian School 44, Columbia County Christian School 35

Mercersburg Academy 65, Episcopal, Va. 33

Montrose 43, Susquehanna 25

Mountain View 58, Blue Ridge 32

Muncy 41, South Williamsport 9

New Covenant 45, Harrisburg Christian 27

New Hope-Solebury High School 53, Lower Moreland 42

North Penn 59, Pennridge 42

Ossining, N.Y. 68, Union City 56

Penn Hills 44, Armstrong 38

Pennsbury 30, Neshaminy 24

Red Lion 54, William Penn Senior High School 49

Riverside 45, Scranton Holy Cross 43

Shaler 61, Plum 40

Sharon 58, Cambridge Springs 52

Sharpsville 61, Rocky Grove 18

Shikellamy 38, Bloomsburg 29

St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 51, The Hill School 44

Strongsville, Ohio 57, Peters Township 56

Susquehannock 61, West York 50

Trinity 49, Baldwin 33

Unionville 53, Strath Haven 48

Upper Dublin 46, Great Valley 19

Upper Merion 52, Upper Perkiomen 21

Valley View 61, West Scranton 21

Warwick 33, Cocalico 31

Western Beaver 48, Leechburg 31

Nike Tournament Of Champions=

Friends’ Central School 65, SPIRE Institute, Ohio 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Hazleton vs. Crestwood, ppd. to Dec 23rd.

Mid Valley vs. Western Wayne, ppd.

Old Forge vs. Honesdale, ppd.

Oswayo vs. Port Allegany, ppd.

Panther Valley vs. Schuylkill Haven, ppd. to Dec 25th.

