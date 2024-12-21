GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington 70, Wissahickon 22
Archbishop Wood Catholic High School 72, Archbishop Ryan 42
Bald Eagle 31, Philipsburg-Osceola 22
Bensalem 54, Truman 26
Bentworth 36, Mapletown 23
Blacklick Valley 63, West Branch 13
Blair County Christian School 39, Centre County Christian Academy 18
Bradford 44, Kane Area 34
Brookville 33, DuBois 30
Calvary Christian Academy 30, Clearfield Alliance Christian 13
Calvary Christian Academy 59, Calvary Academy, N.J. 18
Cambria Heights 68, Conemaugh Valley 35
Cathedral Preparatory School 56, Thrall, Texas 21
Central Bucks East 54, Souderton 26
Central Bucks South 45, Central Bucks West 29
Central Cambria 41, Penn Cambria 34
Central Dauphin 52, Cumberland Valley 27
Chartiers Valley 35, Moon 33
Clymer Central, N.Y. 32, Titusville 19
Corry 50, Jamestown 32
Corry 50, Jamestown High School, N.Y. 32
Council Rock South 37, Council Rock North 24
Dallastown 41, Central York 37
Dayspring Christian Academy 43, Covenant Christian Academy 39
Delone Catholic High School 73, Littlestown 25
Dubois Central Catholic 61, Brockway 29
Dunmore 69, Lakeland (PA) 27
Eisenhower 62, Mercyhurst 59, 2OT
Elk Lake 74, Forest City 26
Erie McDowell 40, St Augustine, Texas 16
Germantown Academy 62, Atlantic City, N.J. 39
Greater Johnstown High School 73, Chestnut Ridge 21
Greater Latrobe High School 71, McKeesport 13
Greater Nanticoke Area High School 51, Wyoming Seminary 48
Hollidaysburg 88, Clearfield 50
Huntingdon 63, Bellefonte 22
Kensington 54, Sankofa 21
Kiski 38, Greensburg Salem 25
Lancaster Catholic 40, Northern Lebanon 38
Lancaster Country Day 47, High Point 36
Lincoln Leadership Academy Charter School 58, Pottsville Nativity 0
Manheim Central 48, Eastern Lebanon County High School 43
Maplewood 55, Commodore Perry 24
Meadowbrook Christian School 44, Columbia County Christian School 35
Mercersburg Academy 65, Episcopal, Va. 33
Montrose 43, Susquehanna 25
Mountain View 58, Blue Ridge 32
Muncy 41, South Williamsport 9
New Covenant 45, Harrisburg Christian 27
New Hope-Solebury High School 53, Lower Moreland 42
North Penn 59, Pennridge 42
Ossining, N.Y. 68, Union City 56
Penn Hills 44, Armstrong 38
Pennsbury 30, Neshaminy 24
Red Lion 54, William Penn Senior High School 49
Riverside 45, Scranton Holy Cross 43
Shaler 61, Plum 40
Sharon 58, Cambridge Springs 52
Sharpsville 61, Rocky Grove 18
Shikellamy 38, Bloomsburg 29
St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 51, The Hill School 44
Strongsville, Ohio 57, Peters Township 56
Susquehannock 61, West York 50
Trinity 49, Baldwin 33
Unionville 53, Strath Haven 48
Upper Dublin 46, Great Valley 19
Upper Merion 52, Upper Perkiomen 21
Valley View 61, West Scranton 21
Warwick 33, Cocalico 31
Western Beaver 48, Leechburg 31
Nike Tournament Of Champions=
Friends’ Central School 65, SPIRE Institute, Ohio 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Hazleton vs. Crestwood, ppd. to Dec 23rd.
Mid Valley vs. Western Wayne, ppd.
Old Forge vs. Honesdale, ppd.
Oswayo vs. Port Allegany, ppd.
Panther Valley vs. Schuylkill Haven, ppd. to Dec 25th.
