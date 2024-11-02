Saturday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=
MSHSL Sectional Tournament=
Class AAA=
Section 1=
Championship=
Stewartville def. Byron, 23-25, 25-18, 28-30, 25-11, 15-6
Class AA=
Section 1=
Championship=
Chatfield def. Winona Cotter, 25-22, 25-10, 25-20
Section 7=
Championship=
Rush City def. Esko, 19-25, 25-13, 25-9, 25-20
Class A=
Section 7=
Championship=
Ely def. Bigfork, 27-25, 25-15, 25-18
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.