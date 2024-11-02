Saturday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL= MSHSL Sectional Tournament= Class AAA= Section 1= Championship= Stewartville def. Byron, 23-25, 25-18, 28-30, 25-11, 15-6 Class AA=…

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

MSHSL Sectional Tournament=

Class AAA=

Section 1=

Championship=

Stewartville def. Byron, 23-25, 25-18, 28-30, 25-11, 15-6

Class AA=

Section 1=

Championship=

Chatfield def. Winona Cotter, 25-22, 25-10, 25-20

Section 7=

Championship=

Rush City def. Esko, 19-25, 25-13, 25-9, 25-20

Class A=

Section 7=

Championship=

Ely def. Bigfork, 27-25, 25-15, 25-18

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.