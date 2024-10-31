Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= SDHSAA State Playoffs= Class11AAA= Quarterfinal= Brandon Valley 35, Sioux Falls Washington 6 Harrisburg 63, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 6…

PREP FOOTBALL=

SDHSAA State Playoffs=

Class11AAA=

Quarterfinal=

Brandon Valley 35, Sioux Falls Washington 6

Harrisburg 63, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 6

Sioux Falls Jefferson 31, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 21

Sioux Falls Lincoln 44, Rapid City Central 0

Class11AA=

Quarterfinal=

Brookings 23, Tea 13

T F Riggs High School 40, Spearfish 20

Watertown 35, Huron 0

Yankton 28, Aberdeen Central High School 6

Class11A=

Quarterfinal=

Dell Rapids 17, Dakota Valley 6

Lennox 50, Canton 0

Sioux Falls Christian 58, Rapid City Christian 23

West Central 14, Madison 6

Class 11B=

Quarterfinal=

Elk Point-Jefferson 41, Clark-Willow Lake 8

Sioux Valley 41, Mobridge-Pollock 7

St Thomas More 38, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 34

Winner 44, WWSSC 0

Class 9AA=

Quarterfinal=

Elkton-Lake Benton 46, Hanson 21

Freeman-Marion-FA 36, Hill City 20

Hamlin 56, Viborg-Hurley 20

Parkston 40, Leola-Frederick High School 6

Class 9A=

Quarterfinal=

Howard 54, Ipswich 0

Wall 62, Castlewood 12

Warner 37, Philip 8

Wolsey-Wessington 56, Dupree 28

Class 9B=

Quarterfinal=

Canistota 16, Avon 8

Dell Rapids St Mary 36, Kadoka 0

Faulkton 28, Colman-Egan 20

Sully Buttes 36, Corsica/Stickney 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.