Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
SDHSAA State Playoffs=
Class11AAA=
Quarterfinal=
Brandon Valley 35, Sioux Falls Washington 6
Harrisburg 63, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 6
Sioux Falls Jefferson 31, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 21
Sioux Falls Lincoln 44, Rapid City Central 0
Class11AA=
Quarterfinal=
Brookings 23, Tea 13
T F Riggs High School 40, Spearfish 20
Watertown 35, Huron 0
Yankton 28, Aberdeen Central High School 6
Class11A=
Quarterfinal=
Dell Rapids 17, Dakota Valley 6
Lennox 50, Canton 0
Sioux Falls Christian 58, Rapid City Christian 23
West Central 14, Madison 6
Class 11B=
Quarterfinal=
Elk Point-Jefferson 41, Clark-Willow Lake 8
Sioux Valley 41, Mobridge-Pollock 7
St Thomas More 38, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 34
Winner 44, WWSSC 0
Class 9AA=
Quarterfinal=
Elkton-Lake Benton 46, Hanson 21
Freeman-Marion-FA 36, Hill City 20
Hamlin 56, Viborg-Hurley 20
Parkston 40, Leola-Frederick High School 6
Class 9A=
Quarterfinal=
Howard 54, Ipswich 0
Wall 62, Castlewood 12
Warner 37, Philip 8
Wolsey-Wessington 56, Dupree 28
Class 9B=
Quarterfinal=
Canistota 16, Avon 8
Dell Rapids St Mary 36, Kadoka 0
Faulkton 28, Colman-Egan 20
Sully Buttes 36, Corsica/Stickney 6
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
