This school teacher who connected literacy and laundry is DC’s Teacher of the Year

Jazzmyne Townsend, a K-5 English language arts (ELA) Instructional Coach at Stanton Elementary School was awarded 2025 DC Teacher of the Year.(WTOP/Mike Murillo ) Jazzmyne Townsend, a K-5 English language arts (ELA) Instructional Coach at Stanton Elementary School was awarded 2025 DC Teacher of the Year.(WTOP/Mike Murillo ) Jazzmyne Townsend, a K-5 English language arts (ELA) instructional coach at Stanton Elementary School in Southeast D.C., showed up to an assembly to help celebrate National Book Month with her students. Little did she know, a massive surprise was in store for her.

While the month of reading was being celebrated by Stanton Elementary students and staff, Townsend received a huge surprise when guest speaker Mayor Muriel Bowser announced her name as the 2025 DC Teacher of the Year.

“Boys and girls, I think we surprised Ms. Townsend,” Bowser said, as Townsend wiped tears from her eyes and made her way to the podium.

Townsend said she was honored to be selected. In addition to the title, Townsend was awarded a $7,500 check.

“This definitely was a surprise, but this is a great start to my birthday, and I am honored. I am humbled to receive this recognition,” she told the crowd.

Townsend has worked for the school system for 16 years, and Dr. Antoinette Mitchell, Interim State Superintendent of the Office of the State Superintendent of Education, said that when they were reviewing the educator’s application, they knew she was the “best of the best.”

Townsend’s projects stuck out to those who saw it. She had her students make multiplication tables that were as big as they were, and she teamed up with a laundromat to create a project that promoted literacy.

“Any teacher that connects literacy and laundry deserves this award,” Mitchell said.

Townsend also began a mentoring program called “My Sister’s Keeper” for girls who were experiencing struggles both inside and outside of the classroom.

“They’ve self-published a children’s book and got students involved as well, resulting in not one but two books written by students,” Bowser said of the program.

They celebrated the teacher, whose mother and sister are also both teachers. In college, Townsend siad she had studied business but found herself drawn to teaching.

“When you’re called to do something, you can’t really fight it,” Townsend said.

She said as teacher of the year, she intends to continue advocating for her students and their families.

Her message to other teachers: Always strive for the best for your students.

“Every student deserves someone who is irrationally passionate about their success, about their academic achievement. And bringing your true, authentic self to the classroom every single day is what makes the difference for students,” Townsend said.

