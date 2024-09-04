Tuesday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL= Ada-Borup-West def. Sacred Heart, 25-21, 25-18, 25-17 Albany def. Pequot Lakes, 25-21, 25-22, 25-11 Alden-Conger def. Blooming Prairie,…

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Ada-Borup-West def. Sacred Heart, 25-21, 25-18, 25-17

Albany def. Pequot Lakes, 25-21, 25-22, 25-11

Alden-Conger def. Blooming Prairie, 25-11, 25-8, 25-17

Alexandria def. Rocori, 24-26, 25-19, 19-25, 25-21, 15-2

Apple Valley def. Hastings, 25-17, 25-17, 25-10

BGMR def. Roseau, 23-25, 25-17, 26-24, 13-25, 15-9

BOLD def. Benson, 3-0

Becker def. Big Lake, 19-25, 25-22, 25-22, 23-25, 15-12

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 25-17, 25-14, 25-18

Blackduck def. Mahnomen-Waubun, 25-17, 22-25, 25-11, 25-19

Bloomington Jefferson def. Farmington, 24-26, 25-17, 20-25, 25-20, 15-9

Breckenridge def. Wahpeton, N.D., 25-10, 25-12, 25-14

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart def. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 25-12, 25-18, 25-14

Byron def. Faribault, 3-0

Carlton-Wrenshall def. Nashwauk-Keewatin, 25-23, 25-12, 25-16

Central Minnesota Christian def. Hancock, 25-21, 25-12, 25-12

Chaska def. Shakopee, 25-20, 25-20, 25-23

Chisholm def. Cherry, 3-0

Clearbrook-Gonvick def. Bagley, 25-17, 25-17, 28-26

Climax-Fisher def. Fosston, 25-15, 15-25, 25-23, 25-19

Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley def. Dawson-Boyd, 25-18, 25-10, 25-23

Concordia Academy def. Hill-Murray, 25-4, 25-11, 25-16

Crosby-Ironton def. Pillager, 22-25, 25-23, 26-24, 23-25, 15-11

Dassel-Cokato def. Kimball, 18-25, 21-25, 26-24, 25-20

Delano def. Monticello, 25-22, 25-19, 25-21

Detroit Lakes def. Fergus Falls, 25-20, 18-25, 25-22, 25-17

Eagan def. Stillwater, 25-17, 21-25, 26-24, 25-18

East Central def. Hill City, 3-2

Edina def. Burnsville, 24-26, 25-14, 25-21, 25-16

Ely def. Littlefork-Big Falls, 25-14, 25-19, 25-8

Esko def. Rock Ridge, 27-25, 25-22, 19-25, 23-25, 15-13

Floodwood def. Mountain Iron-Buhl, 25-7, 25-16, 25-13

Fridley def. Minneapolis Edison, 25-21, 19-25, 25-18, 25-18

Glencoe-Silver Lake def. Sibley East, 25-12, 25-17, 25-14

Grand Forks Central, N.D. def. East Grand Forks, 19-25, 25-13, 25-20, 25-18

Grand Meadow def. Southland, 25-14, 25-23, 25-18

Greenway def. Deer River, 25-8, 25-6, 25-16

Hawley def. Perham, 25-13, 25-20, 25-14

Henning def. Brandon-Evansville, 25-12, 25-10, 20-25, 20-25, 15-9

Hermantown def. Duluth East, 25-18, 25-18, 17-25, 25-22

Heron Lake-Okabena def. Springfield, 25-21, 19-25, 25-13, 20-25, 15-6

Hills-Beaver Creek def. Viborg-Hurley, S.D., 25-23, 25-19, 28-26

Holy Family Catholic def. Central, 25-19, 25-20, 25-19

Kingsland def. Glenville-Emmons, 21-25, 25-14, 20-25, 25-18, 15-10

Kittson Central def. Northern, 25-9, 25-13, 25-7

Lake Park-Audubon def. Frazee, 25-23, 25-11, 16-25, 9-25, 15-11

Lakeville South def. Eden Prairie, 25-16, 25-9, 25-23

Lanesboro def. Houston, 16-25, 20-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-13

Le Roy-Ostrander def. Lyle-Pacelli, 23-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-22

Legacy Christian def. Watertown-Mayer, 25-16, 23-25, 15-25, 25-18, 21-19

MACCRAY def. Lac qui Parle Valley, 25-19, 25-20, 25-14

Mahtomedi def. White Bear Lake, 18-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-27, 15-6

Mankato Loyola def. GFW, 25-20, 23-25, 25-19, 29-27

Mankato West def. Owatonna, 21-25, 25-21, 19-25, 25-22, 15-13

Maple Lake def. Litchfield, 25-18, 25-21, 25-19

Marshall def. Watertown, S.D., 21-25, 25-16, 26-24, 18-25, 17-15

Martin County West def. Mountain Lake Area, 25-12, 25-16, 25-18

Mayer Lutheran def. Jackson County Central, 25-11, 24-26, 25-7, 25-7

Medford def. Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 14-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-19

Melrose def. Montevideo, 25-11, 25-15, 25-22

Mesabi East def. International Falls, 25-16, 17-25, 25-21, 21-25, 15-3

Milaca def. St. Cloud Cathedral, 25-23, 25-23, 25-13

Moorhead def. Elk River, 25-13, 25-14, 26-24

Mora def. Barnum, 25-17, 31-29, 26-24

Mound Westonka def. Orono, 3-1

New London-Spicer def. Paynesville, 25-15, 25-16, 25-17

New Ulm Cathedral def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran

North Branch def. Forest Lake, 26-24, 25-16, 23-25, 25-13

North Woods def. Bigfork, 25-16, 25-23, 25-22

Ogilvie def. West Lutheran, 25-23, 18-25, 25-22, 29-27

Park (Cottage Grove) def. Eastview, 25-17, 26-24, 14-25, 25-21

Pelican Rapids def. Rothsay, 25-19, 25-17, 25-13

Pierz def. Little Falls, 25-20, 25-18, 21-25, 25-22

Pipestone def. Southwest Minnesota Christian, 19-25, 25-16, 25-16, 24-26, 15-13

Princeton def. Cloquet, 25-17, 25-15, 25-18

Prior Lake def. Minnetonka, 25-20, 13-25, 25-18, 31-29

Red Lake Falls def. Crookston, 25-10, 25-15, 25-15

Red Wing def. Albert Lea, 3-1

Redwood Valley def. St. Peter, 25-23, 28-26, 25-20

Rogers def. Buffalo, 25-13, 25-10, 25-19

Rosemount def. Woodbury, 25-19, 25-17, 25-16

Royalton def. Browerville/Eagle Valley, 25-19, 25-9, 20-25, 25-13

Rush City def. Chisago Lakes, 25-8, 25-13, 25-10

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 25-8, 25-20, 25-10

Sauk Centre def. Minnewaska, 19-25, 25-16, 20-25, 25-17, 15-10

Sauk Rapids-Rice def. St. Cloud Tech, 24-26, 25-16, 22-25, 25-19, 15-10

Spring Grove def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-1, 25-4, 25-7

St. Agnes def. Math and Science, 3-1

St. Croix Lutheran def. St. Paul Central, 25-16, 25-23, 25-19

Stewartville def. Bethlehem Academy, 25-14, 25-23, 21-25, 25-17

Swanville def. Osakis, 23-25, 19-25, 27-25, 25-21, 15-10

Tri-City United def. New Ulm, 25-15, 25-20, 25-9

Triton def. La Crescent, 25-19, 22-25, 25-20, 18-25, 15-7

Two Harbors def. Moose Lake/Willow River, 25-21, 25-14, 25-14

Underwood def. Battle Lake, 22-25, 25-12, 25-17, 25-11

United South Central def. Madelia, 3-2

Upsala def. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 19-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-17

Wabasha-Kellogg def. Winona, 25-22, 25-23, 25-21

Wadena-Deer Creek def. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 20-25, 25-16, 25-20, 25-22

Warroad def. Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke, 25-10, 25-16, 26-24

Waseca def. NRHEG, 17-25, 25-18, 25-18, 26-24

West Central def. MACA, 25-22, 25-16, 25-17

Westbrook-Walnut Grove def. Luverne, 23-25, 25-19, 25-14, 25-19

Willmar def. Sartell-St. Stephen, 25-15, 25-15, 25-14

Windom def. Red Rock Central, 25-20, 27-25, 25-18, 25-18

Worthington def. Fairmont, 25-22, 22-25, 25-20, 25-22

Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Cannon Falls, 30-28, 20-25, 14-25, 25-23, 15-7

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.