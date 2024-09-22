Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Austintown-Fitch 44, Akr. Buchtel 7 Carrollton 10, Akr. Garfield 7 Cin. Shroder 38, Cin. Clark Montessori 8 Cle.…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Austintown-Fitch 44, Akr. Buchtel 7

Carrollton 10, Akr. Garfield 7

Cin. Shroder 38, Cin. Clark Montessori 8

Cle. VASJ 48, Cle. Cent. Cath. 6

Crestline 55, Vienna Mathews 12

Fairfield Christian 40, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 14

Garfield Hts. Trinity 49, Middlefield Cardinal 25

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 53, Montpelier 28

Sandusky St. Mary 54, Stryker 22

Shadyside 48, Portsmouth Notre Dame 18

Southington Chalker 40, Fremont St. Joseph 6

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 32, Fairport Harbor Harding 22

Youngs. Mooney 34, Mayfield 6

