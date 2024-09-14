Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Blue Ridge School 53, Life Christian 16
Broadwater Academy 30, Chincoteague 14
Broadwater Academy def. Massanutten Military, forfeit
Greensville County 50, John Marshall 20
Heritage 32, Denbigh 14
Lord Botetourt 54, Pulaski County 21
Montcalm, W.Va. 20, Craig County 17
Woodberry Forest 34, Trinity Episcopal 28
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.