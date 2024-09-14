Live Radio
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press

September 14, 2024, 11:26 PM

PREP FOOTBALL=

Blue Ridge School 53, Life Christian 16

Broadwater Academy 30, Chincoteague 14

Broadwater Academy def. Massanutten Military, forfeit

Greensville County 50, John Marshall 20

Heritage 32, Denbigh 14

Lord Botetourt 54, Pulaski County 21

Montcalm, W.Va. 20, Craig County 17

Woodberry Forest 34, Trinity Episcopal 28

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

