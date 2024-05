NCAA Division I Softball Super Regionals Glance

All Times EDT (Best-of-3; x-if necessary) Host school is home team for Game 1; visiting school is home team for…

Listen now to WTOP News

All Times EDT (Best-of-3; x-if necessary)

Host school is home team for Game 1; visiting school is home team for Game 2; coin flip determines home team for Game 3

At Austin, Texas

Friday, May 24: Texas A&M 6, Texas 5

Saturday, May 25: Texas 9, Texas A&M 8, 9 innings

Sunday, May 26: Texas vs. Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m.

At Stanford, Calif.

Friday, May 24: LSU 11, Standford 1

Saturday, May 25: Stanford 3, LSU 0

Sunday, May 26: Stanford vs. LSU, 9:30 p.m.

At Stillwater, Okla.

Friday, May 24: Oklahoma St. 8, Arizona 0, 5 innings

Saturday, May 25: Oklahoma St. 10, Arizona 4, Oklahoma St. advances

At Gainsville, Fla.

Friday, May 24: Florida 4, Baylor 2

Saturday, May 25: Baylor 5, Florida 2

Sunday, May 26: Florida vs. Baylor, 2 p.m.

At Knoxville, Tenn.

Friday, May 24: Tennessee 3, Alabama 2

Saturday, May 25: Alabama 3, Tennessee 2, 14 innings

Sunday, May 26: Tennessee vs. Alabama, 4 p.m.

At Los Angeles

Thursday, May 23: UCLA 8, Georgia 0, 6 innings

Friday, May 24: UCLA 6, Georgia 1, UCLA advances

At Columbia, Mo.

Friday, May 24: Duke 6, Missouri 3

Saturday, May 25: Missouri 3, Duke 1

Sunday, May 26: Missouri vs. Duke, 6 p.m.

At Norman, Okla.

Thursday, May 23: Oklahoma 11, Florida St. 3, 5 innings

Friday, May 24: Oklahoma 4, Florida St. 2, Oklahoma advances

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.