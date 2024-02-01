Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Alleghany 54, Patrick County 30 Amelia County 60, Nottoway 28 Appomattox 37, Amherst County 34 Bishop McNamara,…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 54, Patrick County 30

Amelia County 60, Nottoway 28

Appomattox 37, Amherst County 34

Bishop McNamara, Md. 62, Paul VI Catholic High School 43

Briar Woods 67, Lightridge 33

Brunswick 52, Southampton 34

Carroll County 60, Floyd County 53

Cave Spring 39, Northside 36

Colgan 60, Woodbridge 52

First Colonial 67, Bayside 61

Franklin 40, Surry County 19

Franklin County 53, Halifax County 37

Galax 50, Auburn 41

Gar-Field 61, C.D. Hylton 46

George Wythe 61, Giles 12

Greensville County 45, Sussex Central 9

Honaker 73, Northwood 10

Independence 46, Evergreen Christian 29

John Champe 73, Woodgrove 25

K&Q Central 44, Northampton 24

Kellam 71, Ocean Lakes 31

Kempsville 57, Tallwood 19

Lake Taylor 66, Maury 37

Langley 48, Washington-Liberty 37

Manor High School 93, Granby 12

Millbrook 52, Fauquier 45

Mountain View 30, Courtland 24

Mt Zion, Md. 79, TPLS Christian 38

Norview 62, I. C. Norcom High School 20

Park View-Sterling 43, Loudoun County 34

Patrick Henry 41, Blacksburg 27

PikeView, W.Va. 50, Graham 32

Princess Anne 72, Green Run 20

Radford 37, Glenvar 36

Ridgeview 68, John Battle 32

Salem 60, Frank Cox 25

Stephen Decatur, Md. 53, Arcadia 9

Thomas Dale 66, Glen Allen 30

Va. Episcopal 76, Miller School 44

Warhill 54, Poquoson 41

Wilson Memorial 66, Warren County 38

Windsor 70, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 18

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Woodstock Central vs. Sherando, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

