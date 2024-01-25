Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Annandale 50, Justice High School 45 Auburn 69, Giles 29 Bethel 49, Phoebus 40 Blue Ridge School…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annandale 50, Justice High School 45

Auburn 69, Giles 29

Bethel 49, Phoebus 40

Blue Ridge School 58, Highland-Monterey 51

Bruton 61, Tabb 36

Buckingham County 57, Appomattox 50

Catholic 49, Atlantic Shores Christian 34

East Ridge, Ky. 85, Castlewood 24

Fairfax 69, Lake Braddock 55

Flint Hill 57, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 46

Fluvanna 64, Louisa 56

Franklin 67, Southampton 47

George Marshall 53, Langley 45

Grassfield 74, Great Bridge 64

Highland Springs 76, Hermitage 61

James Monroe 70, Eastern View 66

Kecoughtan 72, Menchville 62

Kellam 59, Norfolk Academy 50

King Abdullah 73, Trinity at Meadowview 35

Lancaster 78, Northumberland 31

Magna Vista 57, Eden Morehead, N.C. 55

Manor High School 80, Deep Creek 58

Meridian High School 67, Skyline 58

Nandua 63, Chincoteague 53

Nansemond-Suffolk 68, Norfolk Christian School 45

New Covenant 74, Roanoke Catholic 57

Norfolk Collegiate 71, Cape Henry Collegiate 55

Ridgeview 77, Grundy 70, OT

Riverside 80, Briar Woods 57

Shenandoah Valley Academy 105, St. John the Baptist 53

St. Andrew’s, Md. 62, Potomac 60

Stone Bridge 63, Lightridge 55

Wakefield School 51, Tandem Friends School 34

Woodside 88, Heritage 56

Yorktown 64, Wakefield 62

