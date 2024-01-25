Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annandale 50, Justice High School 45
Auburn 69, Giles 29
Bethel 49, Phoebus 40
Blue Ridge School 58, Highland-Monterey 51
Bruton 61, Tabb 36
Buckingham County 57, Appomattox 50
Catholic 49, Atlantic Shores Christian 34
East Ridge, Ky. 85, Castlewood 24
Fairfax 69, Lake Braddock 55
Flint Hill 57, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 46
Fluvanna 64, Louisa 56
Franklin 67, Southampton 47
George Marshall 53, Langley 45
Grassfield 74, Great Bridge 64
Highland Springs 76, Hermitage 61
James Monroe 70, Eastern View 66
Kecoughtan 72, Menchville 62
Kellam 59, Norfolk Academy 50
King Abdullah 73, Trinity at Meadowview 35
Lancaster 78, Northumberland 31
Magna Vista 57, Eden Morehead, N.C. 55
Manor High School 80, Deep Creek 58
Meridian High School 67, Skyline 58
Nandua 63, Chincoteague 53
Nansemond-Suffolk 68, Norfolk Christian School 45
New Covenant 74, Roanoke Catholic 57
Norfolk Collegiate 71, Cape Henry Collegiate 55
Ridgeview 77, Grundy 70, OT
Riverside 80, Briar Woods 57
Shenandoah Valley Academy 105, St. John the Baptist 53
St. Andrew’s, Md. 62, Potomac 60
Stone Bridge 63, Lightridge 55
Wakefield School 51, Tandem Friends School 34
Woodside 88, Heritage 56
Yorktown 64, Wakefield 62
