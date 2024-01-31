NCAA Women’s Basketball Top 25 Schedule

All Times EST Wednesday’s Games No. 2 Kansas St. (20-1) at Oklahoma (13-6), 7 p.m. No. 3 Iowa (19-2) at…

Listen now to WTOP News

All Times EST

Wednesday’s Games

No. 2 Kansas St. (20-1) at Oklahoma (13-6), 7 p.m.

No. 3 Iowa (19-2) at Northwestern (7-13), 8 p.m.

No. 10 Indiana (17-2) at Maryland (12-8), 7 p.m.

No. 11 UConn (17-4) at Villanova (13-7), 6:30 p.m.

No. 22 Creighton (16-3) vs. Marquette (16-4), 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No. 1 South Carolina (19-0) at Auburn (14-6), 8 p.m.

No. 5 NC State (18-2) vs. No. 24 North Carolina (15-6), 8 p.m.

No. 8 Ohio St. (17-3) vs. Wisconsin (10-9), 6 p.m.

No. 12 Texas (19-3) at No. 13 Baylor (16-3), 8:30 p.m.

No. 14 Notre Dame (15-4) at Georgia Tech (13-8), 7 p.m.

No. 16 Louisville (18-3) vs. No. 21 Syracuse (17-3), 7 p.m.

No. 17 Virginia Tech (16-4) vs. Virginia (10-10), 6 p.m.

No. 19 Gonzaga (20-2) at San Diego (4-16), 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

No. 4 Stanford (19-2) vs. No. 15 Southern Cal (14-4), 10 p.m.

No. 6 Colorado (17-3) at Washington St. (15-6), 10 p.m.

No. 7 UCLA (16-3) at California (13-8), 10 p.m.

No. 20 Utah (15-6) at Washington (13-6), 10 p.m.

No. 25 Princeton (15-3) vs. Yale (4-14), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

No. 3 Iowa (19-2) at Maryland (12-8), 8 p.m.

No. 19 Gonzaga (20-2) vs. Pacific (13-7), 5 p.m.

No. 23 West Virginia (18-2) at BYU (12-9), 6 p.m.

No. 25 Princeton (15-3) vs. Brown (13-5), 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No. 1 South Carolina (19-0) vs. Mississippi (15-5), 2 p.m.

No. 2 Kansas St. (20-1) at No. 12 Texas (19-3), 2 p.m.

No. 4 Stanford (19-2) vs. No. 7 UCLA (16-3), 4 p.m.

No. 6 Colorado (17-3) at Washington (13-6), 3 p.m.

No. 8 Ohio St. (17-3) vs. No. 10 Indiana (17-2), Noon

No. 9 LSU (18-4) vs. Florida (11-8), 2 p.m.

No. 11 UConn (17-4) vs. St. John’s (13-9), 3 p.m.

No. 13 Baylor (16-3) at Houston (12-9), 3 p.m.

No. 14 Notre Dame (15-4) vs. Pittsburgh (7-14), 2 p.m.

No. 15 Southern Cal (14-4) at California (13-8), 3 p.m.

No. 17 Virginia Tech (16-4) at No. 24 North Carolina (15-6), Noon

No. 18 Oregon St. (17-3) at Oregon (11-11), 7 p.m.

No. 20 Utah (15-6) at Washington St. (15-6), 3 p.m.

No. 21 Syracuse (17-3) at Boston College (11-11), Noon

No. 22 Creighton (16-3) at Butler (9-11), 2 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.