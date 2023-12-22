Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Armstrong 61, Goochland 15 Auburn 38, Riverheads 33 Barbourville, Ky. 71, Thomas Walker 63, OT Bishop O’Connell…

Armstrong 61, Goochland 15

Auburn 38, Riverheads 33

Barbourville, Ky. 71, Thomas Walker 63, OT

Bishop O’Connell 60, High Point Christian Academy, N.C. 45

Catholic 60, Heathwood Hall, S.C. 51

Central – Wise 73, Knott Co. Central, Ky. 49

Chancellor 77, Fredericksburg Christian 35

Christiansburg 54, William Byrd 45

Deep Run 53, Atlee 28

Fauquier 43, Warren County 28

Floyd County 68, Pulaski County 65

Franklin County 49, Northside 27

George Wythe 52, Webster Co., Ky. 45

Grassfield 58, Grafton 39

Green Run 46, Tabb 29

Grundy 50, Belfry, Ky. 37

Halifax County 43, Person High School, N.C. 41

Hampton Christian 51, TEACH Homeschool 25

Hopewell 80, TJHS 10

Indian River 55, Surry County 5

J.I. Burton 80, Pike Co. Central, Ky. 71, OT

J.R. Tucker 52, Prince George 45

James Madison 34, Erie McDowell, Pa. 33

Jamestown 55, Landstown 40

John Handley 66, Millbrook 60

Lightridge 47, Merritt Island Christian, Fla. 34

Lord Botetourt 67, Cave Spring 30

Madison County 44, Fluvanna 41

Massaponax 74, Gar-Field 22

McLean 48, South Lakes 45

Midlothian 51, Matoaca 38

Monticello 53, Fort Defiance 46

Page County 63, Mountain View 27

Ridgeview 71, Harlan, Ky. 50

Rural Retreat 46, Mount Airy, N.C. 11

South Oldham, Ky. 55, Lafayette 48

Spotswood 57, East Rockingham 36

St. Michael 46, Stafford 33

Staunton 40, Harrisonburg 36

Strasburg 54, Clarke County 32

Sumter Academy, Ala. 43, Chantilly 29

Sumter, S.C. 43, Chantilly 29

Thomas Dale 61, Camden, S.C. 46

Turner Ashby 52, Wilson Memorial 25

Union 73, Lebanon 38

Varina 55, Petersburg 34

Warwick 41, Poquoson 21

Westview, Tenn. 58, King’s Fork High School 46

Winter Haven, Fla. 53, Paul VI Catholic High School 49

