Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Armstrong 61, Goochland 15
Auburn 38, Riverheads 33
Barbourville, Ky. 71, Thomas Walker 63, OT
Bishop O’Connell 60, High Point Christian Academy, N.C. 45
Catholic 60, Heathwood Hall, S.C. 51
Central – Wise 73, Knott Co. Central, Ky. 49
Chancellor 77, Fredericksburg Christian 35
Christiansburg 54, William Byrd 45
Deep Run 53, Atlee 28
Fauquier 43, Warren County 28
Floyd County 68, Pulaski County 65
Franklin County 49, Northside 27
George Wythe 52, Webster Co., Ky. 45
Grassfield 58, Grafton 39
Green Run 46, Tabb 29
Grundy 50, Belfry, Ky. 37
Halifax County 43, Person High School, N.C. 41
Hampton Christian 51, TEACH Homeschool 25
Hopewell 80, TJHS 10
Indian River 55, Surry County 5
J.I. Burton 80, Pike Co. Central, Ky. 71, OT
J.R. Tucker 52, Prince George 45
James Madison 34, Erie McDowell, Pa. 33
Jamestown 55, Landstown 40
John Handley 66, Millbrook 60
Lightridge 47, Merritt Island Christian, Fla. 34
Lord Botetourt 67, Cave Spring 30
Madison County 44, Fluvanna 41
Massaponax 74, Gar-Field 22
McLean 48, South Lakes 45
Midlothian 51, Matoaca 38
Monticello 53, Fort Defiance 46
Page County 63, Mountain View 27
Ridgeview 71, Harlan, Ky. 50
Rural Retreat 46, Mount Airy, N.C. 11
South Oldham, Ky. 55, Lafayette 48
Spotswood 57, East Rockingham 36
St. Michael 46, Stafford 33
Staunton 40, Harrisonburg 36
Strasburg 54, Clarke County 32
Sumter Academy, Ala. 43, Chantilly 29
Sumter, S.C. 43, Chantilly 29
Thomas Dale 61, Camden, S.C. 46
Turner Ashby 52, Wilson Memorial 25
Union 73, Lebanon 38
Varina 55, Petersburg 34
Warwick 41, Poquoson 21
Westview, Tenn. 58, King’s Fork High School 46
Winter Haven, Fla. 53, Paul VI Catholic High School 49
___
