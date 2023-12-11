Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Alleghany 35, Buffalo Gap 33 Amelia County 65, Southampton 29 Broadway 47, Page County 33 Buckingham County…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 35, Buffalo Gap 33

Amelia County 65, Southampton 29

Broadway 47, Page County 33

Buckingham County 47, Fluvanna 34

Castlewood 50, Northwood 12

Central of Lunenburg 55, Franklin 20

Charles City County High School 52, Appomattox Regional GS 15

Christchurch 41, Grafton 38

Christiansburg 68, Rural Retreat 59

Clarke County 48, Hampshire, W.Va. 31

Collegiate-Richmond 48, Cristo Rey Richmond 16

Colonial Heights 60, Maggie L. Walker GS 51

Douglas Freeman 45, Prince George 14

Edison 43, TJ-Alexandria 41

Falls Church 69, Annandale 48

Great Bridge 53, Churchland 31

Henrico 55, Huguenot 20

Jamestown 75, Gloucester 17

King George 45, Chopticon, Md. 36

Lake Taylor 56, Lakeland 18

Lightridge 42, Freedom 35

Luray 49, Stuarts Draft 47

Magna Vista 50, Chatham 37

Martinsville 50, Dan River 26

Mills Godwin 62, Mechanicsville High School 38

Nansemond River 67, Windsor 24

Oakcrest 45, Foxcroft 39

Pike Co. Central, Ky. 52, J.I. Burton 40

Potomac Falls 41, John Champe 24

Rock Ridge 43, Park View-Sterling 26

Rye Cove 52, Patrick Henry 21

Salem Christian 45, Carlisle 41

St. Margaret’s 73, Walsingham Academy 29

Staunton River 36, Patrick County 26

Temple Christian 44, Timberlake Christian 26

Waynesboro 50, James River 44

West Point 46, Northampton 16

Winston-Salem Christian, N.C. 45, Carlisle 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Grayson County vs. Bland County, ppd.

Petersburg vs. Sussex Central, ccd.

