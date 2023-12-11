Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 35, Buffalo Gap 33
Amelia County 65, Southampton 29
Broadway 47, Page County 33
Buckingham County 47, Fluvanna 34
Castlewood 50, Northwood 12
Central of Lunenburg 55, Franklin 20
Charles City County High School 52, Appomattox Regional GS 15
Christchurch 41, Grafton 38
Christiansburg 68, Rural Retreat 59
Clarke County 48, Hampshire, W.Va. 31
Collegiate-Richmond 48, Cristo Rey Richmond 16
Colonial Heights 60, Maggie L. Walker GS 51
Douglas Freeman 45, Prince George 14
Edison 43, TJ-Alexandria 41
Falls Church 69, Annandale 48
Great Bridge 53, Churchland 31
Henrico 55, Huguenot 20
Jamestown 75, Gloucester 17
King George 45, Chopticon, Md. 36
Lake Taylor 56, Lakeland 18
Lightridge 42, Freedom 35
Luray 49, Stuarts Draft 47
Magna Vista 50, Chatham 37
Martinsville 50, Dan River 26
Mills Godwin 62, Mechanicsville High School 38
Nansemond River 67, Windsor 24
Oakcrest 45, Foxcroft 39
Pike Co. Central, Ky. 52, J.I. Burton 40
Potomac Falls 41, John Champe 24
Rock Ridge 43, Park View-Sterling 26
Rye Cove 52, Patrick Henry 21
Salem Christian 45, Carlisle 41
St. Margaret’s 73, Walsingham Academy 29
Staunton River 36, Patrick County 26
Temple Christian 44, Timberlake Christian 26
Waynesboro 50, James River 44
West Point 46, Northampton 16
Winston-Salem Christian, N.C. 45, Carlisle 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Grayson County vs. Bland County, ppd.
Petersburg vs. Sussex Central, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
