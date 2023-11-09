Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= VHSL Playoffs= Regional Quarterfinal= Class 5= Green Run 17, Deep Creek 12 Indian River 48, Bayside 16 Kempsville…

PREP FOOTBALL=

VHSL Playoffs=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Class 5=

Green Run 17, Deep Creek 12

Indian River 48, Bayside 16

Kempsville 26, Frank Cox 20

King’s Fork High School 49, Bethel 7

Salem-Va. Beach 39, Tallwood 14

Class 4=

Dinwiddie 42, Eastern View 25

King George 40, Hanover 28

Class 3=

Hopewell 34, Booker T. Washington 17

Lafayette 42, Tabb 0

Magna Vista 35, Staunton River 13

TJHS 20, Goochland 0

Class 2=

Gate City 28, Marion 14

Poquoson 20, Nandua 6

Class 1=

Grayson County 14, Giles 6

Sussex Central def. Cumberland, forfeit

William Campbell 44, Franklin 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.