Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
VHSL Playoffs=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Class 5=
Green Run 17, Deep Creek 12
Indian River 48, Bayside 16
Kempsville 26, Frank Cox 20
King’s Fork High School 49, Bethel 7
Salem-Va. Beach 39, Tallwood 14
Class 4=
Dinwiddie 42, Eastern View 25
King George 40, Hanover 28
Class 3=
Hopewell 34, Booker T. Washington 17
Lafayette 42, Tabb 0
Magna Vista 35, Staunton River 13
TJHS 20, Goochland 0
Class 2=
Gate City 28, Marion 14
Poquoson 20, Nandua 6
Class 1=
Grayson County 14, Giles 6
Sussex Central def. Cumberland, forfeit
William Campbell 44, Franklin 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
