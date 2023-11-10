PREP FOOTBALL= VHSL Playoffs= Regional Quarterfinal= Class 6= Battlefield 26, Patriot 6 Colonial Forge 49, Gainesville 26 Fairfax 32, Edison…

Battlefield 26, Patriot 6

Colonial Forge 49, Gainesville 26

Fairfax 32, Edison 20

Freedom 41, Potomac 0

Herndon 28, McLean 21

Highland Springs 49, Cosby 6

James Madison 42, Langley 6

Lake Braddock 49, Mount Vernon 16

Manchester 42, Landstown 0

Mountain View 48, Forest Park 6

Oscar Smith 28, Glen Allen 17

South County 22, West Potomac 18

Thomas Dale 31, Western Branch 22

West Springfield 41, Hayfield 19

Westfield 30, Washington-Liberty 7

Yorktown 7, South Lakes 6

Class 5=

Douglas Freeman 46, Hermitage 41

Massaponax 35, Lightridge 14

Matoaca 28, Lloyd Bird 0

Maury 63, Kecoughtan 0

Mills Godwin 32, Louisa 24

Nansemond River 35, Granby 20

Riverbend 41, Independence 16

Warwick 57, Menchville 6

William Fleming 23, Patrick Henry 16

Class 4=

Churchland 70, Gloucester 0

E.C. Glass 38, Sherando 30

Huguenot 25, Powhatan 20

Jefferson Forest 20, GW-Danville 13

John Handley 21, Millbrook 7

Loudoun County 42, Woodgrove 22

Loudoun Valley 42, Broad Run 7

Phoebus 104, Jamestown 0

Salem 55, Liberty-Bealeton 7

Varina 43, Courtland 0

Warhill 59, Manor High School 12

Class 3=

Armstrong 52, William Monroe 14

Brentsville 49, Meridian High School 20

Christiansburg 26, Abingdon 3

Heritage 30, Grafton 6

Kettle Run 47, Skyline 7

Lake Taylor 38, Colonial Heights 0

Liberty Christian 56, Fluvanna 6

Lord Botetourt 42, Bassett 10

Rustburg 40, Alleghany 29

Spotswood 21, Monticello 14

Turner Ashby 26, Heritage (Lynchburg) 14

William Byrd 45, Pulaski County 21

Class 2=

Amelia County 24, Greensville County 20

Appomattox 49, Chatham 6

Clarke County 21, Buckingham County 7

Glenvar 56, Patrick County 0

Graham 56, Lee High 14

Gretna 28, Floyd County 27, OT

King William 54, Bruton 13

Radford 63, James River 0

Riverheads 69, Madison County 14

Southampton 44, Central of Lunenburg 30

Strasburg 35, Fort Defiance 14

Class 1=

Altavista 64, Surry County 16

Brunswick 41, Buffalo Gap 26

Essex 46, Colonial Beach 0

Fort Chiswell 48, Narrows 19

Galax 42, Bath County 7

George Wythe 45, Parry McCluer 20

Honaker 30, Rural Retreat 15

Lancaster 28, Rappahannock 22

Northumberland 70, Westmoreland County 24

Patrick Henry 49, Grundy 8

Rye Cove 15, Eastside 6

West Point 27, Northampton 22

