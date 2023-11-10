PREP FOOTBALL=
VHSL Playoffs=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Class 6=
Battlefield 26, Patriot 6
Colonial Forge 49, Gainesville 26
Fairfax 32, Edison 20
Freedom 41, Potomac 0
Herndon 28, McLean 21
Highland Springs 49, Cosby 6
James Madison 42, Langley 6
Lake Braddock 49, Mount Vernon 16
Manchester 42, Landstown 0
Mountain View 48, Forest Park 6
Oscar Smith 28, Glen Allen 17
South County 22, West Potomac 18
Thomas Dale 31, Western Branch 22
West Springfield 41, Hayfield 19
Westfield 30, Washington-Liberty 7
Yorktown 7, South Lakes 6
Class 5=
Douglas Freeman 46, Hermitage 41
Massaponax 35, Lightridge 14
Matoaca 28, Lloyd Bird 0
Maury 63, Kecoughtan 0
Mills Godwin 32, Louisa 24
Nansemond River 35, Granby 20
Riverbend 41, Independence 16
Warwick 57, Menchville 6
William Fleming 23, Patrick Henry 16
Class 4=
Churchland 70, Gloucester 0
E.C. Glass 38, Sherando 30
Huguenot 25, Powhatan 20
Jefferson Forest 20, GW-Danville 13
John Handley 21, Millbrook 7
Loudoun County 42, Woodgrove 22
Loudoun Valley 42, Broad Run 7
Phoebus 104, Jamestown 0
Salem 55, Liberty-Bealeton 7
Varina 43, Courtland 0
Warhill 59, Manor High School 12
Class 3=
Armstrong 52, William Monroe 14
Brentsville 49, Meridian High School 20
Christiansburg 26, Abingdon 3
Heritage 30, Grafton 6
Kettle Run 47, Skyline 7
Lake Taylor 38, Colonial Heights 0
Liberty Christian 56, Fluvanna 6
Lord Botetourt 42, Bassett 10
Rustburg 40, Alleghany 29
Spotswood 21, Monticello 14
Turner Ashby 26, Heritage (Lynchburg) 14
William Byrd 45, Pulaski County 21
Class 2=
Amelia County 24, Greensville County 20
Appomattox 49, Chatham 6
Clarke County 21, Buckingham County 7
Glenvar 56, Patrick County 0
Graham 56, Lee High 14
Gretna 28, Floyd County 27, OT
King William 54, Bruton 13
Radford 63, James River 0
Riverheads 69, Madison County 14
Southampton 44, Central of Lunenburg 30
Strasburg 35, Fort Defiance 14
Class 1=
Altavista 64, Surry County 16
Brunswick 41, Buffalo Gap 26
Essex 46, Colonial Beach 0
Fort Chiswell 48, Narrows 19
Galax 42, Bath County 7
George Wythe 45, Parry McCluer 20
Honaker 30, Rural Retreat 15
Lancaster 28, Rappahannock 22
Northumberland 70, Westmoreland County 24
Patrick Henry 49, Grundy 8
Rye Cove 15, Eastside 6
West Point 27, Northampton 22
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
