Thursday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Albany def. Pequot Lakes, 25-21, 25-23, 25-23

Annandale def. Glencoe-Silver Lake, 25-22, 25-17, 25-17

Bagley def. Lake Park-Audubon, 25-19, 25-21, 20-25, 25-21

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Royalton, 25-16, 25-18, 25-21

Belle Plaine def. Sibley East, 25-17, 25-16, 25-12

Benson def. Montevideo, 25-13, 25-18, 30-28

Big Lake def. Cambridge-Isanti, 21-25, 25-18, 25-23, 14-25, 15-10

Blackduck def. Kelliher, 3-1

Breckenridge def. Frazee, 3-2

Browerville/Eagle Valley def. Osakis, 25-18, 25-16, 25-15

Caledonia def. Dover-Eyota, 25-14, 25-16, 25-8

Canby def. Ortonville, 25-2, 25-7, 25-9

Central Minnesota Christian def. Lac qui Parle Valley, 25-12, 25-22, 25-17

Chesterton Academy def. Avail Academy, 25-9, 25-10, 25-19

Chisago Lakes def. Becker, 25-17, 25-18, 27-25

Cloquet def. Grand Rapids, 29-27, 25-16, 25-22

Concordia Academy def. St. Croix Lutheran, 25-18, 21-25, 25-19, 25-22

Cretin-Derham Hall def. White Bear Lake, 25-22, 25-23, 25-23

Delano def. Jordan, 25-12, 25-18, 25-17

Detroit Lakes def. Bemidji, 25-16, 25-23, 25-17

Duluth Marshall def. Rock Ridge, 25-17, 19-25, 25-19, 25-21

East Ridge def. Stillwater, 25-12, 25-11, 25-19

Eastview def. DeLaSalle, 25-18, 22-25, 25-17, 25-14

Fertile-Beltrami def. Mahnomen/Waubun, 3-0

Floodwood def. Hill City, 25-9, 25-15, 25-10

Forest Lake def. Woodbury, 25-16, 25-21, 25-15

Fosston def. Sacred Heart, 25-23, 17-25, 25-15, 25-9

Grand Meadow def. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, 25-16, 25-13, 25-6

Hancock def. Brandon-Evansville, 25-23, 25-22, 21-25, 14-25, 15-7

Hawley def. Perham, 20-25, 25-9, 25-23, 28-26

Henning def. Pillager, 3-0

Heritage Christian Academy def. Fridley, 25-22, 25-23, 20-25, 25-19

Hill-Murray def. North St. Paul, 24-26, 25-14, 25-18, 25-12

Hillcrest Lutheran def. Battle Lake, 25-15, 25-12, 25-17

Hmong Academy def. Columbia Heights, 25-22, 25-23, 25-14

Holdingford def. Kimball, 25-14, 18-25, 25-21, 25-16

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted def. Litchfield, 19-25, 23-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-8

Hutchinson def. Providence Academy, 25-23, 25-20, 27-25

International Falls def. Deer River, 25-7, 25-16, 24-26, 25-19

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial def. Waseca, 25-11, 28-26, 19-25, 25-18

Lakeville South def. Minnetonka, 25-20, 21-25, 25-8, 25-20

LeRoy-Ostrander def. Glenville-Emmons, 25-11, 25-11, 25-19

Lewiston-Altura def. Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 25-18, 25-21, 20-25, 25-19

Mabel-Canton def. Houston, 25-8, 25-20, 25-9

Maple Lake def. Eden Valley-Watkins, 25-17, 25-20, 25-23

Marshall def. Alexandria, 25-16, 25-13, 25-19

Martin County West def. Blue Earth Area, 22-25, 25-17, 26-24, 22-25, 15-3

Melrose def. MACA, 3-1

Mesabi East def. Duluth Denfeld, 25-18, 25-10, 25-16

Milaca def. Mora, 29-27, 25-22, 21-25, 25-21

Minneapolis Edison def. Robbinsdale Cooper, 25-16, 25-21, 25-14

Minneapolis Washburn def. Richfield, 25-8, 28-26, 25-14

Minneota def. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 3-0

Minnesota Valley Lutheran def. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s

Nevis def. Clearbrook-Gonvick, 25-17, 25-11, 25-10

New Life Academy def. Cristo Rey Jesuit, 25-5, 25-6, 25-1

North Lakes Academy def. Minneapolis North, 3-2

North Woods def. Silver Bay, 25-13, 25-16, 25-15

Northern Freeze def. Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke, 25-22, 25-6, 25-20

Northfield def. Winona, 25-16, 25-14, 25-10

Nova Classical Academy def. Maranatha Christian, 23-25, 25-15, 25-21, 25-19

Ogilvie def. East Central, 25-21, 25-23, 25-15

Osseo def. Spring Lake Park, 25-17, 22-25, 21-25, 25-21, 15-10

Park (Cottage Grove) def. Irondale, 25-11, 25-23, 25-14

Paynesville def. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 25-18, 25-18, 25-20

Pelican Rapids def. Barnesville, 25-20, 23-25, 25-20, 20-25, 15-10

Pierz def. Little Falls, 25-21, 25-18, 25-21

Princeton def. St. Francis, 17-25, 25-16, 17-25, 25-21, 15-13

Redwood Valley def. Wabasso, 24-26, 24-26, 25-15, 25-12, 15-11

Renville County West def. Dawson-Boyd, 25-15, 25-10, 25-20

Rochester Century def. Red Wing, 25-17, 25-19, 25-20

Rochester Mayo def. Albert Lea, 25-13, 25-8, 25-23

Rockford def. New London-Spicer, 25-21, 23-25, 25-19, 25-14

Rogers def. Elk River, 25-11, 25-14, 25-18

Roseville def. Mounds View, 3-1

Rush City def. North Branch, 25-19, 25-20, 25-16

Sauk Centre def. Minnewaska, 3-1

Sebeka def. Bertha-Hewitt, 24-26, 27-25, 25-19, 25-14

Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Holy Family Catholic, 25-20, 25-15, 25-13

Southwest Minnesota Christian def. Worthington, 25-13, 25-14, 25-20

Spring Grove def. Lanesboro, 25-13, 25-10, 25-13

St. Croix Prep def. Trinity, 25-18, 25-18, 25-17

St. Paul Highland Park def. St. Paul Central. 3-2

St. Peter def. Fairmont, 25-7, 25-4, 25-15

Swanville def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-15, 25-14, 25-19

Tartan def. Mahtomedi, 25-23, 25-18, 21-25, 21-25, 15-4

Thief River Falls def. Roseau, 25-22, 25-20, 25-27, 25-20

Two Rivers def. South St. Paul, 20-25, 25-11, 25-15, 25-14

Verndale def. Menahga, 25-19, 25-13, 25-18

Visitation def. St. Anthony, 25-10, 25-16, 17-25, 25-13

Wabasha-Kellogg def. Rochester Lourdes, 25-19, 25-17, 26-24

Waconia def. Buffalo, 20-25, 25-20, 22-25, 25-23, 16-14

Wadena-Deer Creek def. New York Mills, 25-20, 25-15, 25-14

Warroad def. BGMR, 28-26, 21-25, 18-25, 25-22, 15-7

Westbrook-Walnut Grove def. Pipestone, 25-17, 25-16, 25-18

Windom def. St. James Area, 25-13, 25-15, 25-14

Winona Cotter def. St. Charles, 25-22, 25-13, 25-16

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.