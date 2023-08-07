‘Borrowers have options’: What financial experts say you can do to prepare for the return of student loan payments

After a three and 1/2 year pause, student loan payments will resume in October — which is sooner than you might think.

The first thing you should do according to Walsh is check your balance, interest rate, and monthly payment amount the day before your first payment is due.

Walsh said that since it’s been such a long time since many have had to worry about these payments, it’s easy to overlook basic financial details.

“Interest rates will start to kick back in even earlier than that in September,” said Brian Walsh, student loan expert and leader of the financial planning branch at SOFI, a personal finance company.

“Step No. two would be looking at your finances, and step three will be figuring out what your goals are when it comes to your student loans,” Walsh said.

With interest rate hikes, inflation or even increased amounts of personal savings, Walsh said it might be a bit of an initial shock to your monthly budget to once again account for another loan payment. That’s why preparation in the weeks leading up to payment resumption is so important.

“Payments will kick back in, but the good news is that borrowers have options,” Walsh said. “Stretching it out longer to reduce their payments is one option.”

Other options for borrowers could be to consider an income-driven repayment plan, which is something you can explore with loan servicers.

“Basically, payments are really capped to a percentage of your income with this option,” Walsh explained.

Beyond that, he said, “Others are looking to refinance their student loans.”

“This is where they take out a new, private loan, that pays off their existing loans, and ideally lowers their interest rate, or lowers their monthly payment,” Walsh told WTOP.

Whatever you consider, you should be aware of scammers and only trust verified entities.

“Unfortunately, a lot of people are going to try and take advantage of this,” said Walsh. He added that any person or company that says they can wipe away debt completely is probably lying to get money or personal information from you.

“If it sounds too good to be true, it most likely is,” he said.

“Getting information from reputable sources like credit score monitoring or the loan servicers is a good place to look,” Walsh said. StudentAid.gov also has information on all the different loan servicers.