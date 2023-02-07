Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Abington 74, Quakertown 42 Armstrong 49, Fox Chapel 37 Bayard Rustin High School 60, Kennett 24 Beaver…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington 74, Quakertown 42

Armstrong 49, Fox Chapel 37

Bayard Rustin High School 60, Kennett 24

Beaver Falls 40, Westinghouse 24

Bishop Shanahan 49, West Chester Henderson 31

Blackhawk 87, Ambridge 9

Blacklick Valley 48, Conemaugh Valley 40

Brockway 42, Kane Area 30

Cardinal O’Hara 72, Neumann-Goretti 50

Carmichaels 55, Frazier 40

Cedar Crest 43, Lancaster McCaskey 27

Central Columbia 48, Lewisburg 30

Cheltenham 61, Springfield Montco 39

Chestnut Ridge 54, Somerset 25

Chichester 55, Chester 54

Coatesville 48, Avon Grove 26

Cocalico 46, Donegal 23

Conemaugh Township 41, North Star 35

Conestoga Valley 53, Elizabethtown 40

Conwell Egan 53, St. Hubert’s 44

Council Rock South 71, Harry S. Truman 23

Cranberry 55, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 31

Dubois 58, Bradford 39

East Pennsboro 45, Hershey 36

Ephrata 45, Warwick 38

Episcopal Academy 42, Agnes Irwin 31

Franklin Regional 57, Gateway 39

Friends Central 48, George School 45

Gwynedd Mercy 53, Faith Christian Academy 34

Haverford 42, Garnet Valley 28

Hopewell 38, New Castle 25

Lancaster Country Day 74, Veritas Academy 25

Lancaster Mennonite 56, Covenant Christian Academy 33

Lansdale Catholic 49, Archbishop Wood 31

Lebanon 60, Hempfield 49

Lower Moreland 54, William Tennent 49

Loyalsock 46, Shamokin 42

Manheim Township 74, Penn Manor 50

McKeesport 47, Penn-Trafford 32

Meyersdale 51, Shade 45

Milton Hershey 45, Palmyra 36

Monessen 59, Mapletown 26

Moniteau 62, Slippery Rock 36

Neshaminy 51, Bensalem 27

New Hope-Solebury High School 52, Upper Moreland 43

Newport 42, St. Joseph’s Catholic 25

North Allegheny 48, Seneca Valley 34

North Penn 55, Central Bucks East 40

Northern Lebanon 51, Lampeter-Strasburg 39

Notre Dame 42, Springside Chestnut Hill 18

Palmerton 50, Northern Lehigh 46

Pen Argyl 65, Bangor 40

Penn Charter 54, Baldwin Bryn-Mawr 20

Penn Wood 64, Academy Park 55

Pennridge 52, Central Bucks South 30

Pennsbury 31, Council Rock North 22

Perkiomen School 61, Peddie, N.J. 23

Perkiomen Valley 54, Villa Maria 40

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 68, Wissahickon 25

Punxsutawney 50, St. Marys 25

Riverview 56, Springdale 32

Selinsgrove 51, Juniata 31

Smethport 56, Johnsonburg 51

Solanco 59, Garden Spot 32

Souderton 39, Central Bucks West 24

Southern Huntingdon 54, McConnellsburg High School 24

Springfield 44, Penncrest 27

State College 59, Cumberland Valley 40

Unionville 76, Sun Valley 75

Upper Dublin 55, Hatboro-Horsham 35

Upper St. Clair 67, Canon-McMillan 33

West Allegheny 38, Moon 15

West Greene 55, Jefferson-Morgan 21

West Perry 35, Susquenita 33

Windber 62, Ferndale 33

York County Tech 51, Fairfield 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

St. Joseph vs. Hillel Academy of Pittsburgh, ppd.

