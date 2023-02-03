UKRAINE/RUSSIA: The War: One Year Later | Stacking sanctions on Russia | Ukrainian rally in DC pulls thousands | EU probes into war crimes
Live Radio
Home » Education News » Knowling's 18 lead Yale…

Knowling’s 18 lead Yale over Harvard 68-57

The Associated Press

February 3, 2023, 7:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOSTON (AP) — Matt Knowling had 18 points and Yale beat Harvard 68-57 on Friday night.

Knowling had seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (15-6, 5-3 Ivy League). John Poulakidas scored 13 points, shooting 4 for 11, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc. EJ Jarvis finished 5 of 11 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Justice Ajogbor finished with 12 points and two blocks for the Crimson (12-10, 3-5). Harvard also got 10 points, three steals and three blocks from Chris Ledlum. In addition, Luka Sakota finished with 10 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up