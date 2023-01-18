Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Cape Elizabeth 40, Freeport 28 Caribou 68, Houlton 63 Cheverus 50, Edward Little 21 Erskine Academy 34,…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cape Elizabeth 40, Freeport 28

Caribou 68, Houlton 63

Cheverus 50, Edward Little 21

Erskine Academy 34, Camden Hills Regional 27

Hall-Dale 89, Buckfield 12

Hermon 54, Washington Academy 39

Hodgdon 66, Easton 16

Katahdin 63, Van Buren District 27

Kents Hill 74, Telstar Regional 32

Mountain Valley 43, Oak Hill 27

Old Town 41, Mount Desert Island 37

Scarborough 53, Sanford 38

Windham 48, Portland 30

