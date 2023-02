GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Fairview 46, Calvary Baptist, W.Va. 32 Fleming Co. 56, Bishop Brossart 49 Pikeville 76, East Ridge 14…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Fairview 46, Calvary Baptist, W.Va. 32

Fleming Co. 56, Bishop Brossart 49

Pikeville 76, East Ridge 14

Powell Co. 61, Estill Co. 58

Rowan Co. 73, Mason Co. 55

Sardinia Eastern Brown, Ohio 54, St. Patrick 49

Warren East 48, Caverna 23

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

