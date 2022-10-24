RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War | Hospital staff with dark memories | Russian official warns of ‘dirty bomb’ | Weapons shortages could mean hard calls for Ukraine's allies
Police chief: One adult, one girl and shooter die in shooting at St. Louis high school

The Associated Press

October 24, 2022, 12:18 PM

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police chief: One adult, one girl and shooter die in shooting at St. Louis high school.

