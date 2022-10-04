RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: SpaceX may keep funding Ukraine's Starlink service | Mass shooting at Russian military range | Rocket, drone attacks continue | Volunteer fighter from Idaho dies
4 wounded in shooting outside Atlanta university library

The Associated Press

October 16, 2022, 1:47 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — Four people were shot, including three students, during Clark Atlanta University’s homecoming outside a campus library early Sunday, authorities said.

A large group of people were listening to a DJ near Atlanta University Center’s Robert W. Woodruff Library around 12:30 a.m. when officers on patrol in the area heard gunshots, Atlanta police said.

A preliminary investigation found three students and another person were wounded when shots were fired from a vehicle, Clark Atlanta University said.

One of the victims was grazed and refused medical attention, Atlanta police said. Three others were taken to a hospital, though they were conscious and alert.

Clark Atlanta is part of Atlanta University Center’s consortium of historically Black colleges.

