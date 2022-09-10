September 11th: US marks 21st anniversary of attacks | DC-area remembrance events | How a history teacher discusses 9/11 with high school students | Jill Biden shares memories
Webber, Battier, Billups inducted into Michigan Sports Hall

The Associated Press

September 10, 2022, 9:04 PM

DETROIT (AP) — Chris Webber, Shane Battier and Chauncey Billups have been inducted into the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame.

The trio of former basketball players were enshrined Saturday night.

Webber and Battier attended Detroit Country Day before going onto Michigan, Duke and the NBA. Billups played for the Detroit Pistons, winning the 2004 NBA MVP award.

Detroit native and former San Diego Charger star tight end Antonio Gates and former Michigan basketball coach John Beilein were also inducted.

Former Michigan softball pitcher Jennie Ritter, former Detroit Red Wing sportscaster Mickey Redmond, former Western Michigan athletic director Kathy Beauregard were also part of the class along with Olympic ice dancing medalists Meryl Davis and Charlie White.

