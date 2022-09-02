IAN NEWS: PHOTOS | Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas | DC-area events canceled | Climate change impacts | What is storm surge?
Home » Education News » 2 men arrested in…

2 men arrested in probe of boy’s killing in attack on SUV

The Associated Press

September 30, 2022, 3:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two men have been arrested in the investigation of the killing of a 12-year-old boy in an shooting attack last year on an SUV near a school playground in Los Angeles, police said Friday.

Police said Friday that Damian Ulysses Martinez, 21, and Gabriel Martinez, 19, both of the community of Wilmington, were arrested Tuesday.

The case has been sent to the district attorney’s office for review, police said.

The men fired on the SUV last December, killing 12-year-old Alexander Alvarado and wounding the driver, who was Alvarado’s stepmother, and a 9-year-old girl who was at a nearby playground outside Wilmington Park Elementary School in the southern Wilmington neighborhood, police said.

Alexander’s stepmother was able to drive wounded boy to safety, but the boy was shot in the head and died.

Police said at the time that the gunmen fired dozens of bullets into the SUV.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News | National News

OPM sets interagency diversity strategy in motion with first-ever DEIA council meeting

House passes continuing resolution averting government shutdown, FDA furloughs

Federal employees will pay 8.7% more, on average, toward 2023 health premiums

Bureau of Prisons understaffing leads to 'unprecedented exodus' of employees, union warns

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up