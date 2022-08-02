WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian rescues wild animals from war | Russian forces assault eastern cities | Grain shipments offer hope to food crisis | War flattens Eastern European tourism
Home » Education News » 2 Richmond-area HBCUs plan…

2 Richmond-area HBCUs plan to build laboratory schools

The Associated Press

August 7, 2022, 12:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. — Two Richmond-area historically Black universities are planning to build college partnership laboratory schools.

Details on plans by Virginia State University in Ettrick and Virginia Union University in Richmond are scant.

Leaders at the two universities can’t say where the schools will be built, how many students they will serve or who will teach the classes. A VSU dean said opening a lab school brings the university closer to its community and delivers real-life experience and innovation to K-12 students.

The two universities are among the first in the state to seize an opportunity introduced by Gov. Glenn Youngkin this year. In June, the General Assembly allocated $100 million toward seed funding for the establishment of lab schools.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News | Local News | Virginia News

3 agencies receive first installment of funds to improve customer experience

Education CIO Gray leaving to lead USAID CIO shop

New data center journey must include optimization, modernization, hybrid cloud

Air Force providing vaccines for airmen as monkeypox cases rise

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up