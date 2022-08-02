2 Richmond-area HBCUs plan to build laboratory schools

Two historically Black universities in the Richmond area are partnering to build a laboratory schools.

Details on plans by Virginia State University in Ettrick and Virginia Union University in Richmond are scant.

Leaders at the two universities can’t say where the schools will be built, how many students they will serve or who will teach the classes. A VSU dean said opening a lab school brings the university closer to its community and delivers real-life experience and innovation to K-12 students.

The two universities are among the first in the state to seize an opportunity introduced by Gov. Glenn Youngkin this year. In June, the General Assembly allocated $100 million toward seed funding for the establishment of lab schools.

