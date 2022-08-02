WAR IN UKRAINE: Blasts in Crimea | Donetsk leader calls for ‘beneficial’ ties with North Korea | Ukrainians flee grim life in Kherson | Russia economy gets wartime boost
2 ex-fraternity members get 6 weeks jail for hazing death

The Associated Press

August 17, 2022, 6:36 PM

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Two former fraternity members were sentenced to six weeks in jail on Wednesday after being convicted of hazing-related misdemeanor counts in the death of a Bowling Green State University student last year.

The two men were both acquitted in May of more serious charges — including involuntary manslaughter and reckless homicide — in the March 2021 death of 20-year-old Stone Foltz.

Troy Henricksen, 24, of Grove City, Ohio, had been convicted of hazing and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, and was sentenced Wednesday to 42 days in jail and 28 days of house arrest.

Jacob Krinn, 21, of Delaware, Ohio, was convicted of obstruction of official business, hazing and failure to comply, and was also sentenced to 42 days in jail.

Authorities have said Foltz, a sophomore also from Delaware, Ohio, died of alcohol poisoning after a fraternity initiation event in which he was hazed into finishing an entire bottle of alcohol. He was found unconscious by a roommate after members of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity dropped him off at his apartment. Foltz died three days after he was put on life support.

Foltz’s parents said in a statement before sentencing that the actions of the defendants were “cruel, senseless, and destructive—to their lives and ours.” The family has sued the university, alleging that it knew about hazing in Greek life but didn’t stop it. The university has called the death a tragedy but said the family’s lawsuit was meritless.

Six other former fraternity members pleaded guilty to various charges, and some testified against Henrickson and Krinn. Some were sentenced to jail terms of between seven and 28 days, and all were ordered to spend 28 days on house arrest.

