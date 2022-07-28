WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia attacks Kyiv area | Security Council can't agree on grain statement | US rocket system helps Ukraine
Home » Education News » Ex-White House aide: 1…

Ex-White House aide: 1 year in prison for $218K school scam

The Associated Press

July 28, 2022, 5:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — A former White House adviser under President Barack Obama was sentenced Thursday to a year in prison for stealing $218,000 from a national charter school network he founded.

Seth Andrew, 43, pleaded guilty in January to wire fraud, admitting that he moved money from the school network, Democracy Prep, to other bank accounts without authorization in 2019.

Democracy Prep, founded in New York City in 2005, expanded across the U.S. after its methods were credited with raising test scores for economically challenged children in Harlem.

Andrew left his job as a superintendent in the Democracy Prep network in 2013 to work in the U.S. Department of Education and as a senior adviser in the White House Office of Educational Technology until 2016.

Prosecutors say Andrew used the money to obtain the best interest rate his bank offered on a mortgage for a $2 million Manhattan apartment he bought with his spouse.

Andrew admitted in federal court in Manhattan that he tried to make it appear as though the money he took from the schools came from a civic organization he controls. He has agreed to pay $218,000 in restitution to Democracy Prep.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News | National News

USPS may need 50K fewer employees under ‘break-even’ plan, DeJoy says

To institutionalize DevSecOps, Navy's Black Pearl aims to 'commoditize the boring stuff'

IRS gets $80B to 'rebuild' its capacity under Senate reconciliation deal

New sexual assault policies across the military

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up