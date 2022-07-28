WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia attacks Kyiv area | Security Council can't agree on grain statement | US rocket system helps Ukraine
Home » Education News » Colorado State AD Parker…

Colorado State AD Parker signs 5-year contract extension

The Associated Press

July 28, 2022, 4:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Colorado State athletic director Joe Parker has signed a five-year extension through 2027.

The extension for Parker, who is entering his eighth year as the Rams’ top athletic administrator, was announced Thursday by the university’s interim president, Rick Miranda.

In a statement, Parker thanked the school’s board of governors, Chancellor Tony Frank and Miranda “for their continued trust in me leading this department.”

“We are at a pivotal moment in college athletics, and I believe Colorado State athletics is poised to play a significant part in the future of the development of student-athletes,” Parker said in the statement. “We serve a world-class university, provide an incredible college experience and strive to have a championship culture in everything we do. I could not be more energized and excited to continue to work alongside the fantastic student-athletes, coaches, and support staff we have assembled here in Fort Collins.”

The Rams have won 21 Mountain West championships under Parker’s leadership.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News | Sports

New OSINT foundation aims to ‘professionalize’ open source discipline across spy agencies

USPS may need 50K fewer employees under ‘break-even’ plan, DeJoy says

New sexual assault policies across the military

To institutionalize DevSecOps, Navy's Black Pearl aims to 'commoditize the boring stuff'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up