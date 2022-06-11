RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Ukraine: Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war | Uneasy calm for Kyiv | Civilians flee fighting in east | Ukraine fears a long war might cause West to lose interest | In midst of war, life goes on in Ukraine
Home » Education News » Arrest made in fatal…

Arrest made in fatal shooting at graduation; 3 others wanted

The Associated Press

June 11, 2022, 5:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Authorities have arrested one of four people wanted in the fatal shooting last month of a student’s grandmother outside a New Orleans high school graduation ceremony that was held at a local university.

Brandon Rock, 18, made his first court appearance Saturday. Jail records show he was arrested Friday on counts of manslaughter and illegally carrying a weapon on school property, WVUE-TV reported. Orleans Parish Magistrate Commissioner Robert Blackburn set bond at $750,000, the station reported.

It was not clear whether Rock has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Rock is the one of four suspects identified by New Orleans police Friday in connection with the fatal shooting of 80-year-old Augustine Greenwood, who was shot in the head as she walked toward her family’s car following a grandchild’s graduation ceremony May 31 at Xavier University.

Still at large are: Laverne Duplessis, 40, who is wanted for manslaughter, obstruction of justice and illegally carrying a weapon on school property; Frank Bartholomew, 49, who faces a charge of obstruction of justice and a 15-year-old juvenile whose name has not been disclosed. The teenager faces a charge of illegally carrying a gun on school property.

At a news conference Friday, Police Supt. Shaun Ferguson said the gunfire in the university’s parking lot began after people accompanying two arguing female students escalated the conflict by drawing weapons and shooting.

Rock was described as one of those wounded at the scene, while the manslaughter charge indicates police believe he and Duplessis are criminally responsible for Greenwood’s death.

Greenwood was laid to rest following a funeral service on Friday.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News | National News

State Department rethinks how it vets Foreign Service candidates to diversify ranks

Why one former OMB director believes agencies are at risk of violating spending law

Quick pivot during the pandemic highlighted DIU’s ability to solve DoD problems

OMB outlines plan to maximize COVID-era IT modernization funds from Congress

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up