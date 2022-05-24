RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia still bogged down in Ukraine 3 months later | Philippine President Duterte criticizes Putin | Russian sentenced for war crimes
Police in Texas say shooter who prompted lockdown at school district is in custody

The Associated Press

May 24, 2022, 2:13 PM

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Police in Texas say shooter who prompted lockdown at school district is in custody.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

