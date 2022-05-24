UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Police in Texas say shooter who prompted lockdown at school district is in custody.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
May 24, 2022, 2:13 PM
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Police in Texas say shooter who prompted lockdown at school district is in custody.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.