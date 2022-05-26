RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | World pushes to get grain out | Russia bolsters army | PHOTOS: Scars of war | Hard path to justice in Bucha atrocities
Home » Education News » Oxford students walk out…

Oxford students walk out to support Robb school in Texas

The Associated Press

May 26, 2022, 2:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OXFORD, Mich. (AP) — Hundreds of students at Oxford High School, the Michigan school where four were killed in November, walked out Thursday and formed a ‘U’ on the football field to show support for students and families in Uvalde, Texas.

“We went through the same thing. I lost a lot of friends. I thought it would be respectful to help other people through it,” sophomore Andrew Sholtz told The Detroit News.

A gunman killed 19 children and two teachers this week at Robb Elementary School in Texas.

Oxford school officials knew a walkout was planned and worked to ensure students would be safe, spokeswoman Danielle Stublensky said.

She said it was part of a national effort by Students Demand Action, a group calling for changes in gun laws.

“As a community, our hearts are with Uvalde and we understand why some of our students chose to participate in the national walkout,” Stublensky said.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder in the Oxford school shooting. His parents have been charged with involuntary manslaughter under a theory that they made a gun accessible to Ethan Crumbley and failed to respond to signs of mental distress.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News | National News

State Dept. IG raises 'favoritism' concerns within Foreign Service promotion boards

NTEU calls for clearer FLRA guidelines to increase federal-labor efficiency

DHS, DoD publish 5G security guidance to help agencies think through key ATO process

TSP’s modernization project set to launch June 1 after transition period

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up