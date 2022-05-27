RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia slams sanctions | Russian oligarchs buy out of sanctions? | Ukrainian boy and a killing | US to leverage Russia-Ukraine bloc against China
Dodgers’ Roberts misses game to attend daughter’s graduation

The Associated Press

May 27, 2022, 9:28 PM

PHOENIX (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts missed Friday night’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks to attend his daughter’s high school graduation in Southern California.

Bench coach Bob Geren will manage the team Friday. Roberts — in his seventh season managing the Dodgers — is expected to return Saturday.

The Dodgers are coming off a 14-1 win over the Diamondbacks on Thursday. Los Angeles has the best record in the National League with a 30-14 mark. They were the second team to hit the 30-win mark this season, joining the New York Yankees.

