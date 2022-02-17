OLYMPICS NEWS: Russian skater in doping scandal stumbles to 4th | Takagi wins 1st individual gold | US women's hockey loses Olympic final | Shiffrin out of Olympic combined | Top photos
Home » Education News » Sanity evaluation ordered for…

Sanity evaluation ordered for college shooting suspect

The Associated Press

February 17, 2022, 11:48 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — A Virginia judge has ordered a mental health evaluation for the man charged in the fatal shooting of two campus officers.

The judge granted a request for an evaluation of Alexander Campbell’s sanity at the time of the Feb. 1 shootings at Bridgewater College, news outlets reported.

Attorney Gene Hart told the court he has reason to believe his client has undiagnosed schizophrenia. Hart is seeking to learn about Campbell’s sanity at the time of the shooting, not his client’s overall competency, he said.

Rockingham County Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst didn’t oppose the request, but said law enforcement videos don’t show any issue of sanity in the clarity of Campbell’s statements.

Campbell is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated murder of a police officer, aggravated murder of multiple persons, aggravated murder of multiple persons within 3 years and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony in the deaths of campus police officer John Painter and college safety officer J.J. Jefferson.

Campbell’s mother, Cheryl Campbell, told the Richmond Times-Dispatch earlier this month that her son struggled with mental illness.

Campbell, who appeared virtually, did not say anything during the hearing. He is being held without bond.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Energy Department looks to build cyber threat detection platform for electric grid

IRS ‘struck a nerve’ with facial recognition, but pieces missing in fight against fraud

USPS seeks ability to gather COVID-19 vaccination, testing data from workforce

DoJ expects to transition away from max telework in the coming months

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up