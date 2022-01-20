CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press

January 20, 2022, 10:31 PM

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 70, Monticello 50

Briar Woods 48, Rock Ridge 40

East Rockingham 66, Madison County 60

Gateway Christian 36, StoneBridge School 30

Jefferson Forest 43, Brookville 36

Liberty Christian 60, Rustburg 16

Lynchburg Home School 63, Timberlake Christian 57

Miller School 81, Roanoke Catholic 71

Northwood 63, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 53

Richlands 80, Tazewell 69

Seton School 66, Word of Life 41

Union 65, Ridgeview 46

Virginia High 60, Holston 28

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Heritage-Newport News vs. Woodside, ppd.

Radford vs. Alleghany, ppd. to Jan 29th.

Rock Creek Christian Academy, Md. vs. Virginia Academy, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

