Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 70, Monticello 50
Briar Woods 48, Rock Ridge 40
East Rockingham 66, Madison County 60
Gateway Christian 36, StoneBridge School 30
Jefferson Forest 43, Brookville 36
Liberty Christian 60, Rustburg 16
Lynchburg Home School 63, Timberlake Christian 57
Miller School 81, Roanoke Catholic 71
Northwood 63, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 53
Richlands 80, Tazewell 69
Seton School 66, Word of Life 41
Union 65, Ridgeview 46
Virginia High 60, Holston 28
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Heritage-Newport News vs. Woodside, ppd.
Radford vs. Alleghany, ppd. to Jan 29th.
Rock Creek Christian Academy, Md. vs. Virginia Academy, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
