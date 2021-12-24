HOLIDAY NEWS: Bidens visit Children's National | Many Christmas Eve flights canceled | Santa, Mrs. Claus are back | Grocery stores open Christmas Eve | Christmas forecast
University of Virginia health officials warn of COVID-19 surge in central Va.

The Associated Press

December 24, 2021, 11:23 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Health officials at the University of Virginia say they expect a potential post-holiday surge of COVID-19 cases in central Virginia.

Costi Sifri is head of epidemiology at the UVa Medical Center. He told The Daily Progress in Charlottesville that he anticipates a steep rise in cases from the omicron variant.

The variant is driving a surge in cases across the country. And it appears to be even more contagious than the delta strain.

Sifri added that the region is still in the middle of a delta surge. It started in the fall and peaked in September.

The cases started to decrease in early November. But after Thanksgiving, health officials started to see increases.

