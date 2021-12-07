Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aurora (West Aurora) 58, Oswego 57
Barrington 62, Hersey 29
Beecher 62, Clifton Central 31
Bolingbrook 68, Waubonsie Valley 50
Breese Central 48, Triad 35
Breese Mater Dei 67, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 60, OT
Carmel 74, Lakes Community 58
Carrier Mills 74, Thompsonville 42
Centralia 50, Jerseyville Jersey 45
Champaign Centennial 60, Urbana 54, OT
Charleston 42, Mahomet-Seymour 41
Chatham Glenwood 48, Jacksonville 44
Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 57, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 46
Chicago Mt. Carmel 63, De La Salle 60
Christopher 58, West Frankfort 38
Collinsville 49, Belleville West 35
Columbia 67, Red Bud 38
Concord (Triopia) 53, Jacksonville Routt 49
Cumberland 50, Casey-Westfield 43
DePaul College Prep 44, Marmion 32
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 45, Stanford Olympia 39
Delavan 57, Tremont 56, OT
Dunbar 58, Harlan 20
Englewood Excel 50, Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 47
Excel Academy of South Shore 41, Gage Park 38
Fairfield 55, Flora 47
Fithian Oakwood 49, Champaign St. Thomas More 47
Fremd 57, Elk Grove 35
Galesburg 65, Sterling 61
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 39, Downs Tri-Valley 31
Glenbard South 66, West Chicago 54
Glenbard West 77, St. Charles East 52
Grant Park 61, Donovan 17
Harvest Christian Academy 78, Westminster Christian 57
Hinckley-Big Rock 45, DePue 15
IC Catholic 64, Elmwood Park 33
Kewanee 60, Sterling Newman 38
Kirkland Hiawatha 68, Earlville 39
Larkin 63, Bartlett 58
Lewistown 62, West Prairie 38
Leyden 53, Kennedy 31
Lincoln 40, Taylorville 32
Marquette Manor Baptist Academy 47, Quentin Road Bible School 35
Mascoutah 47, Salem 42
Mattoon 64, Effingham 24
McGivney Catholic High School 48, Bethalto Civic Memorial 47
Midland 59, Peoria Heights (Quest) 26
Milford 43, Westville 34
Moline 79, Geneseo 40
Momence 61, Illinois Lutheran 29
Monticello 49, Williamsville 28
Naperville Neuqua Valley 64, Rockford Lutheran 44
Niles West 69, Maine East 40
North-Mac 43, Carlinville 31
Oak Lawn Richards 67, Bremen 52
Oregon 64, West Carroll 21
Oswego East 62, Yorkville 35
Ottawa 48, Kaneland 40
Pana 72, Shelbyville 40
Peoria Notre Dame 68, Peoria (H.S.) 42
Plainfield Central 70, Plainfield South 50
Quest Academy 62, Illinois Valley Central 54
Quincy 100, Rock Island Alleman 30
Riverdale 59, Monmouth-Roseville 58
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 53, Springfield 50
Sesser-Valier 58, Edwards County 47
Springfield Lanphier 53, Springfield Southeast 35
St. Francis 77, St. Edward 33
St. Ignatius 67, Fenwick 38
St. Joseph-Ogden 75, Hoopeston Area High School 46
Streator 59, Peotone 42
Terre Haute South, Ind. 63, Robinson 58
Thornton Fractional South 60, Blue Island Eisenhower 44
Thornwood 66, Dyett 57
Trenton Wesclin 64, Piasa Southwestern 23
Tuscola 85, ALAH 38
Union (Dugger), Ind. 60, Red Hill 31
Wilmington 42, Coal City 40
Spring Valley Hall Tournament=
LaSalle-Peru 59, Mendota 24
Ottawa Marquette 65, Hall 40
Princeton 70, St. Bede 51
