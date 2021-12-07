Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Aurora (West Aurora) 58, Oswego 57 Barrington 62, Hersey 29 Beecher 62, Clifton Central 31 Bolingbrook 68,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aurora (West Aurora) 58, Oswego 57

Barrington 62, Hersey 29

Beecher 62, Clifton Central 31

Bolingbrook 68, Waubonsie Valley 50

Breese Central 48, Triad 35

Breese Mater Dei 67, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 60, OT

Carmel 74, Lakes Community 58

Carrier Mills 74, Thompsonville 42

Centralia 50, Jerseyville Jersey 45

Champaign Centennial 60, Urbana 54, OT

Charleston 42, Mahomet-Seymour 41

Chatham Glenwood 48, Jacksonville 44

Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 57, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 46

Chicago Mt. Carmel 63, De La Salle 60

Christopher 58, West Frankfort 38

Collinsville 49, Belleville West 35

Columbia 67, Red Bud 38

Concord (Triopia) 53, Jacksonville Routt 49

Cumberland 50, Casey-Westfield 43

DePaul College Prep 44, Marmion 32

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 45, Stanford Olympia 39

Delavan 57, Tremont 56, OT

Dunbar 58, Harlan 20

Englewood Excel 50, Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 47

Excel Academy of South Shore 41, Gage Park 38

Fairfield 55, Flora 47

Fithian Oakwood 49, Champaign St. Thomas More 47

Fremd 57, Elk Grove 35

Galesburg 65, Sterling 61

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 39, Downs Tri-Valley 31

Glenbard South 66, West Chicago 54

Glenbard West 77, St. Charles East 52

Grant Park 61, Donovan 17

Harvest Christian Academy 78, Westminster Christian 57

Hinckley-Big Rock 45, DePue 15

IC Catholic 64, Elmwood Park 33

Kewanee 60, Sterling Newman 38

Kirkland Hiawatha 68, Earlville 39

Larkin 63, Bartlett 58

Lewistown 62, West Prairie 38

Leyden 53, Kennedy 31

Lincoln 40, Taylorville 32

Marquette Manor Baptist Academy 47, Quentin Road Bible School 35

Mascoutah 47, Salem 42

Mattoon 64, Effingham 24

McGivney Catholic High School 48, Bethalto Civic Memorial 47

Midland 59, Peoria Heights (Quest) 26

Milford 43, Westville 34

Moline 79, Geneseo 40

Momence 61, Illinois Lutheran 29

Monticello 49, Williamsville 28

Naperville Neuqua Valley 64, Rockford Lutheran 44

Niles West 69, Maine East 40

North-Mac 43, Carlinville 31

Oak Lawn Richards 67, Bremen 52

Oregon 64, West Carroll 21

Oswego East 62, Yorkville 35

Ottawa 48, Kaneland 40

Pana 72, Shelbyville 40

Peoria Notre Dame 68, Peoria (H.S.) 42

Plainfield Central 70, Plainfield South 50

Quest Academy 62, Illinois Valley Central 54

Quincy 100, Rock Island Alleman 30

Riverdale 59, Monmouth-Roseville 58

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 53, Springfield 50

Sesser-Valier 58, Edwards County 47

Springfield Lanphier 53, Springfield Southeast 35

St. Francis 77, St. Edward 33

St. Ignatius 67, Fenwick 38

St. Joseph-Ogden 75, Hoopeston Area High School 46

Streator 59, Peotone 42

Terre Haute South, Ind. 63, Robinson 58

Thornton Fractional South 60, Blue Island Eisenhower 44

Thornwood 66, Dyett 57

Trenton Wesclin 64, Piasa Southwestern 23

Tuscola 85, ALAH 38

Union (Dugger), Ind. 60, Red Hill 31

Wilmington 42, Coal City 40

Spring Valley Hall Tournament=

LaSalle-Peru 59, Mendota 24

Ottawa Marquette 65, Hall 40

Princeton 70, St. Bede 51

