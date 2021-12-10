CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccine mandate for DC students may increase racial inequity | COVID-19 test kits at area libraries going fast | Pfizer COVID boosters opens to some teens | Latest local COVID-19 stats
School district sued over transgender student protections

The Associated Press

December 10, 2021, 11:53 AM

HANOVER, Va. (AP) — The ACLU of Virginia is suing a Virginia school board over its refusal to comply with a 2020 law that requires districts to adopt protections for transgender students.

The Washington Post reports that the American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia filed the lawsuit in Hanover County on Thursday on behalf of five families.

The law required state education officials to set rules for the treatment of transgender students, then mandated that all school districts adopt guidelines mirroring those rules.

Last month, the Hanover County School Board voted 4-to-3 against revising its rules. The lawsuit alleges the board “threatens transgender students’ entire identity, ostracizes them and deprives them of the basic humanity.”

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

