Coronavirus News: J&J vaccine requires booster | Lawsuits over unproven COVID treatment | COVID-safe Halloween tips
Home » Education News » Man, 19, arrested in…

Man, 19, arrested in shooting at high school football game

The Associated Press

October 17, 2021, 4:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama say a 19-year-old man has been arrested in a shooting that wounded five people near a stadium where a high school football game was being played.

Mobile police said Jai Scott of Semmes, Alabama, was charged Saturday with five counts of attempted murder, news outlets reported. The motive for the shooting has not been announced.

Police also released a blurry photograph of three people on the Mobile Police Department’s Facebook page Saturday morning, describing them as persons of interest in the case.

Police initially said four people were shot Friday night. The shooting occurred near the exit ramp at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, where Vigor and Williamson high schools were playing, Mobile police Chief Paul Prine told reporters.

A Mobile Police Department spokeswoman did not immediately return a phone call Sunday from The Associated Press.

Gwendolyn Crawford told WPMI-TV that her son, Jakobe Morgan, was shot five times. She said one bullet hit his spine, affecting the feeling on his left side, and another went through a kidney.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said, “The continuing trend of violence in our community, especially among young people, must stop. I am confident MPD will track down those responsible for last night’s shooting and hold them accountable for their unnecessary and senseless actions.”

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News | National News

ATF under congressional fire for misclassifying jobs, improperly paying out law enforcement benefits

CDO Council sees administration’s equity goals increase demand for data

Army delays $22B augmented reality goggle program

House Democrats urge OMB to step up demographic data collection efforts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up