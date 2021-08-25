CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some parents want outdoor school lunches | DC Council wants COVID testing dropped | Maryland conference attendees test positive | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Education News » Mack takes over from…

Mack takes over from Samaan as Princeton athletic director

The Associated Press

August 25, 2021, 12:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — John Mack has been named the athletic director at Princeton.

A former athlete, coach and administrator at the Ivy League school, he succeeds Mollie Marcoux Samaan. She announced in May she was leaving to become commissioner of the LPGA.

Mack will start on Sept 1.

“I am confident that with John Mack’s leadership, Princeton will continue its long-standing tradition of excellence in education through athletics,’” university president Christopher L. Eisgruber said in a statement.

Mack has spent time as a collegiate athletics administrator at Princeton, as well as with the Big Ten Conference and at Northwestern. He has been practicing law since 2014.

Mack is the sixth athletic director at Princeton, and each of his predecessors also was a former Princeton athlete. He captained the men’s track and field team and was the 2000 William Winston Roper Trophy recipient, an award given to the university’s top male senior athlete.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News | Sports

USPS plans to fill 900 vacant supervisor positions amid reduction in force

DoD, DHS vet facial recognition tools for reliability in effort to build trust

How volatile was 2020 for contractors? Deltek’s survey tells us

For federal employees, 3 items to watch in the bipartisan infrastructure bill

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up