Naval Academy to hold commissioning in person this year

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The U.S. Naval Academy says it will hold its graduation and commissioning ceremony in person at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium this year.

The commissioning ceremony is scheduled for May 28. The academy says select commissioning week events for the Class of 2021 also will be held in person.

The academy says a limited number of guests per member of the graduating class will be invited to attend select events.

The schedule will include as many of the traditional events as possible in the COVID-19 environment to include the Blue Angels’ rehearsal and flight demonstration and the Color Parade, as well as graduation.

